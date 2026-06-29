Prince William Shares His Fondest Memories Of "Granny" Queen Elizabeth

Prince William has shared rare and deeply personal memories of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as part of a new online memorial celebrating her life and legacy. The digital tribute, launched on queenelizabeth.com, brings together stories of people who knew the late Queen personally.

In his contribution, the Prince of Wales looked back on some of his happiest moments with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, where he spent many quiet afternoons with her and his grandfather, Prince Philip.

The future king of Britain remembered the Queen as a loving grandmother who enjoyed simple family moments away from royal duties. He recalled seeing her happiest when she was surrounded by her family, dogs and horses. The online memorial was launched after the late monarch would have celebrated her 100th birthday on April 21, 2026.

Prince William said, “Whilst I had the privilege to know the late Queen better than most, some of my fondest memories of my grandmother are from here in Windsor. I remember many a quiet afternoon, having tea with her and my grandfather at the castle, chatting, sharing stories and seeing how completely at ease she was here, surrounded by family and her much loved dogs and horses.”

“To this day, she's given me a love of teatime that I never knew I needed. Watching her ride her horses in the Great Park, even well into her later years, showed a side of Granny the world didn't often see, off duty, relaxed and utterly at home. These moments with my grandmother are ones I'll always hold dear.”

Others who have shared their memories of Queen Elizabeth in the online memorial include Olympic diver Tom Daley, former Lord Bishop of London Lord Richard Chartres and royal photographer Arthur Edwards, along with several other well known figures.

Queen Elizabeth would have celebrated her 100th birthday in April 2026. She passed away at the age of 96 after becoming Britain's longest reigning monarch, serving for 70 years. Her husband, Prince Philip, died in 2021.