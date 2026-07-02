Kate Middleton 'Trying to Convince' Prince William To Meet Brother Harry During UK Visit

Prince Harry will be visiting the United Kingdom later this month to promote the 2027 Invictus Games, set to be held in Birmingham next year. He will be accompanied by his family — wife, Meghan Markle, and kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Ahead of their visit, sources have revealed that Princess Kate Middleton has been “trying to convince” her husband, Prince William, to meet his estranged brother and his family when they arrive in the country.

A source close to Us Weekly revealed that there is “no expectation” that William attends the visit right now, but that could change.

“At this time, William is not planning to be there, but things could change. Kate has been trying to convince William to meet with Harry, Meghan and the kids,” the insider told the media outlet on Wednesday.

“She is interested in seeing the kids, as well. These opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet haven't happened before, so when they found out they were coming, it was a shock. They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited,” the source insisted.

The source added, “She is hoping that William will show up, but she will respect his decision.”

Prince William's Condition To Meet Harry

The insider also claimed that the future king would meet with his younger sibling only “when he's ready.”

“This is not on William's timeline, it's on Harry's. They also weren't expecting Harry to come to the UK with Meghan and the kids, so he's been hesitant. If he is not ready yet, a reunion won't happen,” they alleged.

However, King Charles is hopeful he will see Harry and Markle, with insiders calling him “realistic” about rebuilding the fractured relationship with his son.

The king is realistic about the challenges of rebuilding the relationship and knows it is going to take time,” the source adds. “[Queen] Camilla has been very supportive of the efforts to improve the relationship. There is definitely excitement, and Charles is also optimistic about this. He's hoping it's the first step toward repairing the relationship between Harry and William, as well.”

Harry and Markle, who tied the knot in 2018, stepped away from their royal duties in 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California, with their kids. The couple's decision soon sparked a rift with Harry's father, King Charles III, and brother William, 44.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's UK Visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to travel across the pond in July for the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in 2027. In late June, the news broke that Harry and Markle will bring their little ones to England for the first time since 2022. The last time Prince William and Prince Harry saw one another was at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral that year.

Harry is reportedly “looking at every option to try and get "his wife and kids across the pond “safely and keep them safe when they're on the ground.”

Sources told Page Six that the Duke of Sussex will have his own security team in tow and is ready for a “huge spectacle” to happen due to their trip.