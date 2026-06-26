Prince William Is A Billionaire: 44-Year-Old Surpasses King Charles In Terms Of Wealth, Says Report

Prince William is officially a billionaire. The Prince of Wales has surpassed his father, King Charles, in terms of wealth.



The newly-published yearly accounts of the Sovereign Grant, the funding from the Treasury that the royal household uses to pay for official duties, state that Prince William has a net worth of $1.6 billion.



This is the first time that Charles, the reigning British monarch, made a disclosure about his tax returns. Both Charles and Williams have revealed their private tax payments in a bid to be more transparent about how the royal family is funded.



The bulk of his earnings came from the Duchy of Cornwall, which William inherited when he became Prince of Wales, as per Page Six.



In 2025-2026, the 44-year-old received a private income of $28.5 million. William has also reportedly paid more than $26 million in taxes since he became the Prince of Wales four years ago.



As for King Charles, the monarch is in the latest Sunday Times Rich List, but he is far from being a billionaire. Charles has a net worth of $846 million, a jump of nearly $52 million compared to the year before, per the list.



Prince William's Duchy Of Cornwall



The duchy, the future monarch's primary source of income, is a private estate that covers William, Kate Middleton and their three children for their charitable, official and private activities.



The estate was created by King Edward III in 1337 to provide the heir to the throne with funds for generations to come.



The duchy covers roughly 205 square miles of land, and includes over 20 counties.



The news about William's income comes days after the Prince of Wales decided he would no longer personally benefit from the controversial $1.9 million rent generated annually by the abandoned Dartmoor Prison, as per The Mirror.



William had asked for the amount to be removed from the income he receives from the Duchy of Cornwall from 2026-27 onwards, and the money be spent on regenerating the local community instead.



The duchy signed a deal in 2022, before William became the Prince of Wales, to lease the prison to the Ministry of Justice for over 25 years. An agreement was also inked with the Ministry of Defence to allow the training of the armed forces on Dartmoor land.



But the category C prison has been empty since July 2024 after high levels of radon were registered in prisoners' accommodation.



Last month, news broke that Prince William would sell off 20% of the Duchy of Cornwall over the next ten years to invest over $670 million in housing and nature projects.