Daphne Joy Says She “Never Consented” To Sex Tape With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs And Sly Diggler

Daphne Joy has finally reacted to the alleged sex tape involving herself, Sean “Diddy” Combs and sex worker Sly Diggler. The leaked footage allegedly showed Joy engaging in sexual intercourse with sex worker Sly Diggler while Combs, whom she previously dated, watched on.

In a since-deleted post, the model said she had ‘never consented' to being filmed and ‘the person in the video' had attempted to blackmail her with it for money.

In a statement, she wrote, “Everybody plays the fool sometimes, and I have been the biggest fool. I just wanted my man at the time to be happy and satisfied… I wanted to fulfill all his desires. Even if that meant breaking my own boundaries. I deeply loved him… and I believed he loved me too.”

Joy said she deeply loved Combs and believed the feelings were mutual, but now viewed the relationship differently.

“It's still so painful for me to process the harsh reality and truth of that relationship, but as time passes and in my quiet moments, I realize that it was far from love,” she added.

She added that the recently leaked footage was recorded without her consent. She alleged that the other person featured in the video attempted to extort money from her by threatening to release the footage publicly.

“The recent leak was a tape I never consented to being filmed on. I was blackmailed by the person in the video and was threatened that if I didn't give him the lump sum of money that they would leak it on the web...I almost gave in to this demand and once I didn't, this person eventually sold this tape to a giant media outlet,” she wrote.

Joy claimed she considered complying with the demand before refusing, after which the individual allegedly sold the footage to a major media outlet. She further revealed that representatives from the outlet contacted her for comment before publication, a moment she described as overwhelming.

“The media outlet called me one day and said they had the tape and asked if I had any comment before the release. It was the first time I ever fainted in my life,” Joy wrote. She said the company ultimately decided not to publish the footage after determining it was connected to alleged revenge porn and extortion.

Rewatching the video years later proved emotionally difficult, she said, describing it as a painful reminder of a period when she felt lost and under immense pressure.

“It took me all day to find the courage to rewatch my abuse. Having to watch this tape was triggering and painful because only I knew the inner turmoil and pressures I felt in those moments. I was not and was never in my right mind throughout the entirety of that relationship,” Joy wrote. “Seeing myself so lost is excruciating.”

The model concluded her statement by expressing a desire to heal, rebuild trust in herself and move forward from the experience.

“I wish so many things were different but I can't take back the hands of time. I can only continue to move forward and slowly learn to love and trust myself again. I want to love and protect myself so much that I'll never come across such a harmful environment again. This is the first time that I have ever felt a part of my own body and that my body belongs to me. I am precious, I am special, I am worthy... this I promise to hold true in my heart for the woman I am becoming and for the woman I once lost,” her post concluded.

Joy and Combs were romantically linked on and off from 2021 until his arrest in 2024. The pair were first photographed together in Miami Beach before making several public appearances throughout their relationship.