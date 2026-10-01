Watch: Chinese Robots Perform Saudi Sword Dance At Embassy Event In Riyadh, Internet Amazed

Chinese humanoid robots dressed in traditional Saudi clothing performed the country's famous Ardah sword dance at an event in Riyadh, leaving guests surprised. A video of their synchronised performance has since gone viral on social media. The unusual performance took place at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Riyadh to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The robots wore traditional thobes and ghutras as they moved in sync with the music. Holding ceremonial swords, they performed several movements associated with the Ardah, a traditional Saudi dance usually performed during celebrations and special occasions.

Among those watching the performance were Riyadh Region Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf Al-Muqrin and Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua.

Videos from the event showed the robots moving together in formation, turning and bowing while traditional drums played in the background. Their ability to maintain balance and perform coordinated movements quickly caught the attention of those attending the event.

Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chang Hua shared a video of the dance on X and wrote, "Our embassy held a reception this evening to celebrate the seventy-seventh anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. We express our thanks to our friends for honoring us with their presence. Chinese-manufactured robots delivered stunning performances that left a profound impression on those in attendance."

Watch the video here:

Notably, the Ardah is an important part of Saudi cultural heritage. The traditional dance is usually performed by groups of men carrying swords and moving in coordinated steps to the rhythm of drums and poetry.

Many users on X were impressed by the robots' smooth and synchronised movements, while others were amused by the unusual sight. Some users praised the performance as another example of China's progress in robotics and artificial intelligence. Others questioned whether robots could truly capture the cultural meaning and spirit of the traditional Ardah.

The performance also prompted jokes online, with some users comparing the robots' coordinated movements to those of people dancing at weddings.

China has been showcasing its advances in humanoid robotics at several major technology events. Robots have recently been seen performing dances, playing sports and carrying out other tasks designed to demonstrate their growing abilities.

