Hindu Group BAPS Didn't Ask For Eiffel Women Employees To Be Removed: Probe

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha has denied requesting the removal or sidelining of female employees during its recent visit to the Eiffel Tower. An investigation by the General Inspectorate of the City of Paris, concluded that "a collective dysfunction" occurred during the incident.

According to a report by Le Parisien, the General Inspectorate of Public Safety said that there was no "explicit request from the Hindu religious delegation to exclude women from the entire procession."

The investigation said that the decisions were taken "between consenting adults" and that they did not find any document in writing by the Hindu group, that requested the removal of women staff during their visit.

"There is not a single written document, not a single email expressing this opinion. Everything was done between consenting adults", the report stated.

The investigation was launched following a staff walkout and public outrage after female employees were removed or kept out of sight during a private visit by BAPS.

Patrick Branco Ruivo, the chief of the operating company that runs the Eiffel Tower will be stepping down at the end of the year after an internal probe revealed that "operational flaws and shortcomings" in organising the visit led to the "unacceptable" removal of women staff on September 5, the company SETE said in a statement.

The report by Le Parisien said that Branco-Ruivo resigned to "protect (the employees) and preserve the team."