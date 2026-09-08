'Matter Between Them': India On Row Over Hindu Group's Eiffel Tower Visit

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that it was aware of the opening of the temple by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha in Paris and the row that followed because of the BAPS delegation's visit to the Eiffel Tower.

However, it distanced itself from the dispute and said that it was a matter "between the entities concerned".

"We are aware of the opening of a temple by the BAPS Sanstha in the Paris area. As to the particular issue pertaining to the Tower, this is a matter purely between the entities concerned", Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the inauguration of the temple was part of the government's practice of conveying "good wishes" on such occasions.

"It is a common practice for the Prime Minister to convey his good wishes on such occasions. In this case, it was done virtually. There is no cause for any comment in this regard," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to questions regarding reports that the female employees were 'removed' from the Eiffel Tower premises during a visit by the Hindu religious group. The staff at the Eiffel Tower later went on a strike over it.

In a statement, Eiffel Tower staff condemned "professional instructions that led to female employees being sidelined, replaced, and rendered invisible based on their gender" during the visit by the delegation.

"Some were asked to leave their posts and withdraw to other areas. In some posts they were replaced by men. And all female employees were instructed not to go through or cross certain areas while the delegation was present."

Read | Eiffel Tower Shuts After Women Staff "Sidelined" For Hindu Group's Visit

According to its website, BAPS is a spiritual, volunteer-driven fellowship "dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu values of faith, service, and global harmony."

It's a registered charitable trust in India and an NGO in consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

