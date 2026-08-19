NEET Counselling 2026 Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment result today, August 19. Candidates can check the NEET UG 2026 merit list on the medical committee's official website, mcc.nic.in. In an official notification on Monday, the MCC had extended the choice filling for Round 1 till August 18.

The medical body started the NEET counselling process on August 5, 2026. The MCC announced a revised schedule for the first round of counselling process on August 13. As per the new schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 19, and candidates must report to the allotted institute from August 20 to 25, 2026.

Based on merit and preferences, the undergraduate medical seats are allotted to candidates by the MCC. If no seat is allotted after NEET UG counseling Round 1, candidates will become eligible to participate in the next round of the NEET 2026 counselling. If a seat is allotted to a candidate, they may freeze or float their allotment as per their choices.

As per the new rules announced by the medical committee, no physical reporting for candidates opting for upgradation is needed.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result