Notes With Dubai Transfer Details Seized From Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it seized some "hand written" notes during searches against former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T in May and these contained details of certain fund transfers to Dubai.

The federal probe agency went on to claim in a press statement that digital devices seized from her during these raids contained photo of a SIM card obtained in the name of some other person and this was purportedly used by her to make Internet-based calls.

The ED added that it carried out fresh searches in this case on August 18 in Kozhikode against those who were named in Veena's hand written accounts and the person who allegedly provided her the SIM card.

The money laundering probe case is against Kerala-based mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and a company promoted by Veena named Exalogic Solutions (now defunct).

It is alleged by the ED that CMRL made fraudulent payments worth Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions under the guise of 'IT consultancy services'.

The federal agency had raided Veena, who was living with Vijayan at a rented accommodation in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, in May and subsequently questioned her at its Kochi office.

"The seizures made by ED (during August 18 searches) shows Smt. Veena was handling amounts beyond her known sources of income.

"The amounts stated in her hand written accounts are over and above the amount received from CMRL," the agency alleged.

It added that it would initiate legal action as per law, adding "evidences" relating to transfer of money using hawala channels were also found.

Veena's husband and CPI(M) leader P A Mohamed Riyas on Wednesday said he and the party will politically and legally deal with the ED searches conducted on Tuesday at homes or businesses of people close to him.

A similar view was also expressed by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, who claimed that the ED was now trying to target Riyas.

Vijayan had called the ED case against his daughter as a political vendetta to target him.

"The investigations done by ED before (May searches) showed that proceeds of crime were generated by the management of CMRL led by S. N. Sasidharan Kartha and bribes were paid to various persons.

"Smt. Veena is one of the recipient of money from CRML without rendering any services," the ED claimed.

During the searches conducted on May 27, it added, ED found certain hand written accounts "maintained by" Veena.

"The hand written notes contained the names of the persons, amounts handled/ spent, amounts transferred to Dubai, etc.," it alleged.

The accounts contained details of amount handled in "AED" (Dubai currency) as well as India rupees.

The amounts transferred to Dubai as per the notings is about 3.49 lakh AED (equivalent to about Rs 85 lakh), the ED claimed.

"The accounts for Indian rupees maintained is for about Rs 20.05 crore (approx.) and these hand written accounts were seized," it said.

It added that the digital devices seized from Veena had photograph of the SIM card obtained in the name of another person for usage in a Wifi router.

"It is suspected that the SIM and Wifi router was obtained by her in the name of another person so as to use the same for communications through internet based calls," the ED said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)