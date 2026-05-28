NEET UG 2026 Re-exam Date 2026: NTA Extends Fee Refund Bank Details Submission Deadline

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam Date 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submission of bank account details for the refund of NEET UG 2026 examination fees. Candidates who have not yet updated their bank details on the official NEET UG 2026 portal can now complete the process till June 22, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. According to the official notice, nearly 13 lakh candidates have already submitted their bank account information. The facility was earlier available from May 22 to May 27, 2026, but has now been extended to help remaining candidates complete the refund process.

Direct Link: NEET NTA Fee Refund Portal

NTA Extends Fee Refund Submission Deadline

In its latest notice issued on May 27, 2026, NTA informed candidates that the facility to submit preferred bank account details for the NEET UG 2026 fee refund has been extended till June 22, 2026. Candidates can log in using their application credentials and access the refund link available on the official registration portal.

The agency also stated that candidates may upload a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque, if required, to avoid any errors in bank account details during the refund process. Once submitted, the details will be treated as final, and no further changes will be allowed.

Details Required For NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund

Candidates need to keep the following information ready while filling out the refund form:

Account Holder Name

IFSC Code

Bank Account Number

Bank Name

Scanned copy of cancelled cheque (optional)

How To Submit Bank Account Details?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the process:

Visit the official NEET UG 2026 registration portal at neet.nta.nic.in

Log in using application number and password

Verify login through OTP

Click on the refund link

Enter bank account details carefully

Upload cancelled cheque if needed

Submit the details before June 22, 2026 11:50 PM

NTA has advised candidates to verify all information carefully before final submission to avoid issues in receiving the refund.