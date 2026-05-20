NEET Re-Exam: Dharmendra Pradhan Orders Crackdown On Fake Telegram Channels

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting with Central Security and Intelligence Agencies ahead of the upcoming NEET UG Re-Examination. During the meeting, he stressed the need for strong vigilance and foolproof security arrangements to ensure the fair and safe conduct of the examination. Senior officials from the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) also attended the meeting. Preparations related to the examination were reviewed in detail to identify possible risks in advance and ensure that preventive and corrective measures are taken on time.

Government Reviews Security Measures, Flags Fake Telegram Channels

In a separate meeting with representatives from major social media platforms, including Meta, Google and Telegram, serious concerns were raised regarding the spread of misinformation related to competitive examinations. Officials said that many Telegram channels and anonymous online groups become highly active before examinations and spread fake paper leak claims, clickbait content and unverified information.

According to officials, such misinformation creates panic, anxiety and confusion among students and parents. It was also highlighted that several suspicious links redirect users to automated bots and fake groups that further spread false information online.

Inputs shared by intelligence agencies revealed that multiple suspicious Telegram channels are being operated through a limited number of phone numbers, indicating organised activity. Taking serious note of the matter, Dharmendra Pradhan directed authorities to begin a focused crackdown on such networks. He asked officials to identify, block and remove channels spreading fake information and panic before examinations.

The Minister further stated that social media platforms must work closely with the Ministry of Education, NTA and law enforcement agencies to stop misinformation quickly and maintain the integrity of the examination system. He added that protecting students from misleading information and maintaining public confidence in the examination process remains a top priority for the government.