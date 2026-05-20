NEET Re-Exam 2026: Here's What Kota's Preparation Strategy Looks Like Now

With just about a month left for the NEET re-examination 2026, scheduled for June 21, coaching hubs across the country, especially Rajasthan's Kota, are back in high-intensity preparation mode. After the May 3 exam was cancelled on May 12 over alleged paper leak concerns, aspirants have shifted to a revised, fast-track study strategy focused on test series and targeted revision.

Coaching institutes in Kota, including leading centres such as Allen Career Institute, have restarted structured mock tests, fast-track revision schedules, daily worksheets, and "score booster" modules. The emphasis is now on targeted preparation, continuous assessment, and disciplined routines combining study, rest, and physical well-being.

A shift in strategy: from syllabus completion to performance refinement

In the current phase, most institutes say the syllabus was already completed by March, well ahead of the original May 3 examination. However, the cancellation of that exam has shifted the preparation model.

Vinod Kumawat, Physics faculty and Head of Academics at Allen Kota, described the evolving approach, saying the earlier exam must now be used constructively.

"The May 3 exam should now be looked upon as a dress rehearsal. Students should not take it negatively. In fact, it should be used to identify strengths and weaknesses and move ahead for the June exam with targeted preparation," he said.

He added that institutes are offering both online and offline support modules for registered students in Kota.

"What our institute is doing is offering free online and offline courses for registered students here in Kota. In the morning, from 9 am to 12 noon, there are coaching classes covering subjects and topics that require detailed weightage. This class is optional for students who want to focus on specific topics, understand the crux, and go deeper. It's like a score booster class. After that, in the afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm, there are test series sessions."

He emphasised that the test series component has now become central to preparation.

"These are practice tests, and those attempting RENEET should focus on this and attempt them daily," he added.

Cautionary advice: performance-based strategy essential

Kumawat also stressed that students must calibrate their preparation based on their May 3 performance.

Students who were close to the cutoff, he suggested, should prioritise daily test practice and revision cycles. However, those who performed significantly below the expected threshold may need to reassess their timeline.

"They should now start looking at preparing for 2027 or consider other options in medical science," he cautioned.

On the expected difficulty level of the re-exam, Kumawat said, "Well, it's anybody's guess. But given the trend, the 2026 NEET paper was easier than 2025, and given that this is a re-exam, the expectation is that it will be slightly tougher than the May 3 paper."

Following the test series, students attend solution-focused classes conducted between 5 pm and 9:30 pm, available both online and offline, which analyse mock test performance and address conceptual gaps.

Balanced routine: sleep, exercise and disciplined study

Alongside intensive academic planning, institutes are also emphasising health and routine discipline. The approach is increasingly holistic, combining long study hours with adequate rest and physical activity.

Sunil Nayan, Chemistry faculty with 12 years of teaching experience at BEWISE Classes, outlined his structured daily plan for over 100 students.

"We conduct six-hour classes in the morning, with two hours each dedicated to physics, chemistry, and biology. We focus on chapters likely to appear in the re-exam. After that, students are encouraged to do three hours of personal practice, along with half an hour of revision in the morning and evening," he said.

"It's about 12 hours of study, a 7-hour sleep cycle that we insist on, and half an hour of yoga or exercise in the morning and evening," Nayan added.

Mixed preparation model: test series plus targeted revision

Unlike institutes relying heavily on daily test simulations, BEWISE Classes is following a blended model.

"Ours is a mixed strategy," Nayan explained. "We are not focusing on test series alone. In fact, we conduct a mock test or test series only twice a week-one on Sunday and another on a weekday that students attempt themselves."

He said the focus has shifted sharply towards recent papers and NCERT-based preparation.

"Our focus is on the papers of 2024, 2025 and 2026, as the syllabus changed after 2023. We are encouraging students to solve papers from these specific years, as the exam pattern changed after 2024. If you practise this, there is a fair chance of cracking the exam. Special focus has to be on the NCERT syllabus, as NEET is now wholly based on NCERT," he said.

Kota's high-stakes preparation environment

Kota continues to remain a central hub for medical entrance preparation in India. In the May 3 exam, nearly 37,000 students had Kota as their test centre, while over one lakh students are currently enrolled across various institutes in the city.

Industry estimates suggest that nearly 60 per cent of current students in Kota are focused on NEET preparation alone.

As the countdown to June 21 continues, the coaching city's ecosystem, built on structured test cycles, revision drills, and disciplined routines, is once again in full swing.