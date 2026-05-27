Ahead Of NEET Re-Exam On June 21, Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Preparedness

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan, who also serves as the Chairman of the high-powered Steering Committee constituted to monitor the implementation of recommendations on the National Testing Agency (NTA), on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21 amid heightened focus on examination security and surveillance systems.

During the meeting, discussions were held on strengthening surveillance mechanisms for the examination and ensuring robust security arrangements to prevent any irregularities. The Director General of the NTA briefed the committee on additional measures being undertaken to enhance examination security, including a comprehensive review of existing monitoring systems and plans for their further augmentation.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary (Higher Education), the Director General of NTA, senior officials of the agency, and representatives from the Ministry of Education.

Emphasising that examination security remains a top priority, Pradhan stressed the need to ensure foolproof arrangements while also maintaining a student-friendly environment and adequate facilities at examination centres across the country.

The NEET-UG re-examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2026, across more than 5,400 examination centres in 550 cities nationwide.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had on May 12 announced the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026, conducted on May 3, after investigations found that several questions similar to those in the actual question paper had been circulated before the examination.