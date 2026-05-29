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'Can't Disappoint Youngsters This Way': Top Court To Centre In NEET Case

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'Can't Disappoint Youngsters This Way': Top Court To Centre In NEET Case

The Supreme Court said Friday it will "monitor for some time" the investigation into the leak of the question paper for the 2026 NEET-UG test, i.e., the qualifying examination that lakhs of young men and women take for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the country.

The court - which last week chastised the National Testing Agency, the federal body that administers competitive entrance tests, for not having learned lessons from previous leaks - said: "What happened is traumatic for the youth… you cannot disappoint youngsters this way."

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