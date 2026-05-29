"Series Of Major Reforms Implemented To Secure NEET Exam": NTA To Supreme Court

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today informed the Supreme Court that a series of major reforms have been implemented to strengthen the integrity, transparency, and security of the NEET examination process following controversies over alleged irregularities in the past two years.

In an affidavit filed before the top court, the NTA detailed the timeline related to the formation and functioning of the High-Powered Committee constituted pursuant to the Supreme Court's directions.

The agency also informed the court that among all major examinations conducted by it, only NEET-UG 2026 continued in Pen and Paper Test (PPT) mode, primarily in accordance with the scheme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission (NMC).

"All other major NTA examinations are already being conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode," the affidavit stated.

The agency further told the court that the High-Powered Committee has specifically recommended transitioning NEET-UG from PPT to CBT mode, along with the introduction of multi-session and multi-stage testing.

According to the NTA, the transition will be implemented from the next examination cycle in consultation with the concerned ministry.

The affidavit was filed in the Supreme Court in connection with petitions concerning alleged irregularities in NEET examinations and examination reforms.

Detailing the reforms introduced after the 2024 controversy, the NTA said recommendations related to question paper security, transportation, candidate verification, frisking, and digital monitoring have now been "institutionalised".

Among the major measures highlighted by the agency is the introduction of multiple sets of question papers, including backup sets. The NTA said lengthy coded identifiers have replaced simple labels such as A, B, C, and D, while answer-option sequences have also been altered to reduce the possibility of copying and leaks.

The agency informed the court that question paper printing is now carried out under strict monitoring through CCTV surveillance, designated senior officers, and a complete ban on electronic devices during the process.

Transportation of question paper trunks is being undertaken through India Post under a chain-of-custody mechanism. According to the affidavit, trunks are escorted by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel from printing presses to nodal hubs, after which local police escorts take over till examination centres.

The NTA further stated that question paper trunks remain sealed under CCTV-monitored secure custody and cannot be opened until 45 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

The affidavit also noted that question paper setters are now isolated in secure rooms without internet or mobile access. Rough work generated during the process is shredded daily, while question papers are stored in encrypted form using cryptographic protection systems.

On candidate verification, the NTA informed the court that Aadhaar-based biometric authentication has been introduced for NEET-UG 2026 candidates.

Under the new system, admit card QR codes are scanned at examination centres, while live photographs and thumb impressions of candidates are captured. Aadhaar authentication is conducted in real time through UIDAI systems.

The agency said any mismatch in facial recognition or Aadhaar authentication immediately triggers an alert to the NTA control room, following which the candidate is detained for further verification.

The NTA also informed the court that face authentication is now conducted during the registration process itself.

To prevent unfair practices, a multi-layer frisking system has been introduced, involving checks by state police outside examination centres and NTA staff inside the premises. More than 22,000 handheld metal detectors have been deployed across centres nationwide, the agency said.

The affidavit further stated that mobile jammers have been installed at all 5,432 NEET-UG 2026 examination centres with support from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL).

The NTA told the court that CCTV surveillance infrastructure has also been expanded significantly, with nearly 1.85 lakh cameras installed across examination centres. The feeds are centrally monitored by the agency and shared with district administrations as well as the Ministry of Education.

According to the submission, Artificial Intelligence-based tools are now being used to analyse CCTV footage and detect suspicious activity or unfair practices during examinations.