Delhi Government Announces Free DTC Travel for NEET Re-Exam 2026 Candidates

The Delhi Government has announced free travel facilities for candidates appearing in the NEET UG 2026 examination scheduled to be held on June 21. Candidates will be allowed to travel free of cost in all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses by showing a valid NEET UG 2026 admit card.

The announcement was made by Delhi Minister Rekha Gupta through a post on X. Sharing the update, Gupta said the initiative has been introduced to ensure that candidates do not face any inconvenience while travelling to their examination centres on such an important day for their academic future.

The decision has brought relief to thousands of candidates and parents across Delhi, especially candidates who travel long distances within the city for competitive examinations. The free transport facility is expected to reduce travel-related stress and help candidates reach their centres on time.

The Delhi Government also extended its best wishes to all NEET aspirants appearing for the examination. NEET UG is one of the country's largest medical entrance examinations and is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses across India.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced a similar initiative for candidates appearing in the NEET 2026 examination. He stated that several aspirants come from economically weaker backgrounds and often face difficulties in managing travel expenses during examinations. Mann informed that Punjab Roadways buses would provide complimentary travel facilities to NEET candidates from June 20 to June 22 on presentation of their admit cards.

Various state governments have been introducing candidates-friendly measures to support candidates appearing in national-level entrance examinations.