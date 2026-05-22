Delhi Renames Metro Stations, Britannia Chowk Among Key Changes: Full List

The Delhi government has approved a fresh round of renaming for several Metro stations and public places across the capital, including Rohini West Metro Station, Dwarka Metro Station and Britannia Chowk.

The decisions were cleared at a meeting of the State Names Authority chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday.

Rohini West Metro Station will now be called "Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station", while Dwarka Metro Station will be renamed "Dwarka-Kakrola Metro Station".

The government has also approved renaming Rohini East Metro Station as "Rohini Metro Station".

Here's The Full List Of Changes

Rohini West Metro Station → "Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station"

Rohini East Metro Station → "Rohini Metro Station"

Dwarka Metro Station → "Dwarka-Kakrola Metro Station"

Britannia Chowk, Shakurpur → "Ashwini Chopra (Minna) Chowk"

Begampur sports complex → "Atal Khel Parisar"

Under-construction hospital in Jwalapuri → "Baba Ramdevji Maharaj Hospital"

Britannia Chowk, Metro Stations Among Key Changes

Officials said the renaming exercise was aimed at linking public places with local identity and prominent personalities.

One of the biggest changes announced is the renaming of Rohini West Metro Station after Dr BR Ambedkar. The government said the move would also make the station's identity clearer for commuters because of its proximity to the hospital.

Another proposal approved during the meeting was the renaming of Dwarka Metro Station as "Dwarka-Kakrola Metro Station".

Britannia Chowk in Shakurpur will also get a new name- "Ashwini Chopra (Minna) Chowk". Ashwini Chopra was a journalist and former MP from Karnal.

'Atal Khel Parisar' Approved In Begampur

The under-construction sports complex in Begampur, Rohini, will be named "Atal Khel Parisar" after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The proposal to install a statue of the former Prime Minister at the complex was also approved.

The government has additionally cleared the proposal to name an under-construction hospital in Jwalapuri as "Baba Ramdevji Maharaj Hospital".

Why The Renaming Move

The Delhi government said the changes were aimed at linking public places and Metro stations with local landmarks, neighbourhood identities and prominent public figures.

Officials said some of the changes, including the renaming of Rohini West Metro Station, were also intended to make station names easier for commuters to identify with nearby locations and institutions.

The renaming decisions cover multiple parts of the capital, from Rohini and Dwarka to Shakurpur and Jwalapuri, and include transport hubs, public infrastructure and civic landmarks.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the exercise was aimed at recognising personalities and locations associated with Delhi's social and historical landscape.

"Delhi is not merely the administrative capital of the country, but also represents the nation's cultural, social and historical consciousness," she said.