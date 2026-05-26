Man Compares Delhi Metro With London, Singapore, Says It's "Underrated"

An Instagram post praising the Delhi Metro has caught the attention of social media users after content creator Akshat Kharbanda called it "the most underrated thing in India". In a video shared on Instagram, he compared the Delhi Metro with public transport systems in several global cities, including London, Paris, Copenhagen and Singapore, where he said he had previously lived.

"Delhi metro is the most underrated thing in India. I have lived in London, Paris, Copenhagen and Singapore. Delhi Metro is absolutely incredible," he said in the clip.

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He then went on to explain three reasons why he believes the metro system stands out.

According to him, affordability is one of the biggest advantages of the Delhi Metro. Comparing it with London's public transport, he said commuters there often end up spending a large amount even for short distances, while Delhi Metro allows people to travel across the city at a reasonable price.

The second reason, he said, is the vast network of the metro system. He noted that commuters can reach different parts of Delhi easily through the network, adding that the Delhi Metro has more than 280 stations.

He also praised the cleanliness and hygiene maintained across metro stations, describing it as another major reason behind his admiration for the transport system.

Social Media Reaction

The video has resonated with many users online, with several people agreeing that the Delhi Metro remains one of the city's most efficient and convenient modes of transport.

One user commented, "Delhi Metro's Connectivity, pricing, and punctuality is best."

Another user noted, " I live in Germany and still I miss my Delhi metro everyday that how clean it was and so affordable."

"It's affordable and one can reach to all parts of Delhi easily," added a third user.