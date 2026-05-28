Living In Delhi On Just Rs 25,000? Government Officer Earning Rs 90,000 Reveals Her Full Monthly Budget

A 28-year-old Assistant Section Officer in Delhi has garnered social media attention by detailing how she lives on a modest Rs 25,000 monthly budget despite earning a Rs 90,000 in-hand salary. In a viral Instagram video, the user named Kritika, who cleared the 2022 SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, broke down her frugal approach, which included limiting dining expenses and minimising entertainment spending.

Kritika said she lived in a rented 2BHK accommodation with a flatmate, which helped her split the rent and the money for a cook as well as groceries.

"I know it's a bit less, but this is how much I spend as a 28-year-old government office," said Kritika, adding: "So currently, I live in a 2BHK flat situation for which my share is Rs 11.5k per month."

"For food, I get a maid aunty who charges 5k per month, and my share is 2.5K every month. And for groceries, Zepto, Blinkit, I spend around 4-5k every month," the Level 7 government employee said.

Kritika said she managed to save on expensive cabs and public transport as she drove a two-wheeler. "For commuting, I have a scooty jiska whose petrol costs around Rs 1,500 per month," she said.

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Regarding entertainment, Kritika said she did not have to worry about Netflix and other OTT platforms due to her friends and sister, meaning she was spending zero rupees on subscriptions.

"For eating out and ordering in, I spend a maximum of 2000 per month because I am a good girl and I eat home-cooked food. And for shopping, Nykaa, Myntra, I spend around 3-4k per month."

Kritika added that she considers occasional holiday trips a separate indulgence rather than a standard monthly expense.

"So, my total comes around 25k, and you might think that this is very little, but last month I went on a trip, I bought a really comfortable mattress, but I am not adding it because it is a one-time expense, right?"