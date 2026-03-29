Bengaluru Woman's Rs 18,000 Survival Guide Goes Viral, Internet Stunned

Living in Bengaluru is often seen as expensive, especially for young professionals starting their careers. However, one intern has drawn attention online after showing how she manages her monthly expenses within a limited budget of Rs 18,000.

In a video shared on Instagram, 22-year-old SDE intern Amy Arora explained how she manages her expenses and balances essential and personal expenses.

Monthly Expenses Details

Arora explained that she lives in a paying guest (PG) apartment, where her monthly rent is approximately Rs 7,200. She said this is her biggest expense, but it helps her avoid the higher cost of a separate flat.

She also explained that food is her second largest expense. To keep expenses low, she uses a mess service and spends approximately Rs 3,600 on food each month.

Travel And Personal Expenses

Regarding travel, Arora said her expenses are limited because she only goes to the office two days a week. Despite this, her total monthly travel expenses reach approximately Rs 1,600.

Despite her strict budget, she also sets aside some money for personal expenses. She spends around Rs 2,000 on dining out and ordering food, while also spending around Rs 2,000 on online shopping. Additionally, she sets aside around Rs 1,500 for shopping and other small expenses.

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Entertainment Method

She takes a practical approach to entertainment. She explained that activities like pizza-making are often done collaboratively, so she doesn't have to spend on them.

Social Media Reaction

Her detailed budget has resonated with many young professionals and shows that expenses can be controlled in Bengaluru with proper planning.

One user commented, "Your expenses are so reasonable & in budget."

Another user noted, "I think I am in living in Bangaloreverse."

"Bro that's so cheap I spent way more than that," added a third user.