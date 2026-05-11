Bengaluru Couple Shares Rs 1.3 Lakh Monthly Expenses, Sparks Debate

A Bengaluru couple has gone viral after breaking down their monthly expenses and saying the city can make you "feel broke" even on a six-figure budget. In a video shared on Instagram, the couple, Ekansh and Radhika, revealed that they spend nearly Rs 1.3 lakh every month, with giving Rs 56,000 alone as rent. They specified that the rent doesn't include vacations or luxury purchases. "This is how much we spend as a married couple living in BLR," they wrote as the caption of their video, which has gone viral with over 1.4 million views.

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Here's the breakdown of their expenses:

1. Rent: Rs56,000. "At this point, Bangalore rent is like a second EMI," Ekansh said in the video. The figure tracks with city trends, where decent 2BHKs in central areas like Koramangala and Indiranagar now ask Rs 50,000 - Rs 70,000.

2. Domestic help and cook: They said that Rs 10,000 invested in domestic help is "the best expense that we make because we both work full time."

3. Groceries: Rs 15,000.

Watch the video here:

4. Utilities: Rs 15,000, which covers electricity, internet and other bills.

5. Commute: Rs 6,000. "Since I go to the office, petrol and all of those expenses," said Radhika.

6. Eating out/ordering in: Rs 10,000.

7. Subscriptions: Rs 3,000 includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other platforms.

8. Shopping and personal: Rs 15,000 for clothes, unplanned purchases, and miscellaneous costs.

Despite a household budget that exceeds what many families earn, the couple said they don't feel rich. "Seriously, Bangalore is a place where you can earn well and still feel broke by the end of the month," they said.

Social Media Reaction

Their video struck a chord because it quantifies what many Bengalureans feel: that the city's cost of living has outpaced salaries. As one commenter put it, "It's idiots like these paying 60k on rent that make life difficult for the common people."

Others disagreed, saying high rents reflect demand in prime areas. "Only because you choose to stay in a high-end apartment, rent will be high. Rent in Bangalore depends on the locality you are staying. Don't generalise," one user wrote.