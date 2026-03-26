Viral Post About Bengaluru Couple Spending Rs 15,000 On Pet Dog Highlights 'DINKWAD' Trend

A Bengaluru couple's lavish pet dog spending habits sparked an online debate, highlighting how urban, dual-income households often prioritise their furry friends' comfort over personal expenses. The debate was sparked by a LinkedIn post by Gagan Arora, founder of GoQuest, who detailed his visit to a couple in Indiranagar who own a Golden Retriever. As per the post, the couple spends Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000 per month, which often exceeds their own personal grocery expenses.

The expenses include dog food, probiotic supplements, and regular grooming subscription boxes. The pet even has a dedicated fridge shelf for pre-portioned and marked organic meals.

"A bag of Hearty super-premium dog food. ₹2,400 for 3 kilos. Next to it, a jar of probiotic supplements for joint health. Below the counter, a subscription box from Heads Up For Tails with grooming supplies, dental chews, and a seasonal bandana. I opened their fridge out of curiosity. The dog had a dedicated shelf. Cooked chicken portions, pre-measured, labelled by day. I asked them what they spend monthly on the dog. They didn't hesitate. Around ₹12,000 to ₹15,000. Food, grooming, vet visits, toys, and treats," Arora wrote.

See the post here:

Understanding the DINKWAD Trend

Arora linked this trend to the DINKWAD demographic - Double Income, No Kids, With A Dog. It represents a shift in consumer behaviour where pets are viewed as "fur-children" and family members rather than just animals. Without the costs of childcare or education, these couples allocate significant disposable income to travel, hobbies, and premium pet care.

This demographic is often "time-poor but resource-rich," choosing products based on quality and trust rather than price sensitivity, Arora explained. The rise of this segment has made pet care one of the fastest-growing segments in India's direct-to-consumer space, attracting substantial venture capital.

"They spend ₹5,000 or more per month on pet care and they do it without a coupon code, a flash sale, or a “we miss you” email. Every other D2C category in India is fighting for a customer who has been trained to never pay full price," he wrote.

Arora believes the key difference lies in emotional importance. People focus on price when shopping for themselves, but when it comes to their pets, trust takes centre stage. This shift from price-first to trust-first changes the game, leading to faster customer conversion.

"The retention is organic. And the lifetime value is locked in for as long as the pet lives, which for a Golden Retriever is 10 to 12 years. This is why Drools just became a $1 billion company. Why Nestlé bought a stake in it. Why Supertails is targeting ₹500 crore ARR by 2026. Why pet care startups raised $124 million across 64 funding rounds between 2022 and 2025. Why Reliance launched Waggies and Godrej committed ₹500 crore," Arora added.