A Year After Op Sindoor, Pak Army Chief's Unprovoked Threat To India

A year after getting crushed by India during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's Chief of Defence Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has issued an unprovoked threat, saying any future "misadventure" against Islamabad will result in "extremely widespread, dangerous, far-reaching and painful" consequences for New Delhi. Speaking at an event at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, Munir, who is also Pakistan's Army chief, claimed that Islamabad's strategy was "superior" to that of India during the May 2025 conflict.

"Our enemies should know that if any attempt is made in the future to carry out a misadventure against Pakistan, then the impact of war would not be limited, but extremely widespread, dangerous, far-reaching and painful," he said, according to a report by Dawn.

Munir further alleged that India "made a failed attempt to test our resolve by violating the sovereignty and territory" of Pakistan during the military conflict last year. He claimed Islamabad responded "with full national unity and military force".

He further claimed that the conflict between the two nuclear powers "was not merely a traditional war fought between two countries or militaries, but in reality, it was a decisive marka (battle) between two ideologies, in which, thanks to Allah, the truth won and falsehood was met with defeat."

Quoting a Quranic verse, he alleged that the May 2025 conflict was "not a sudden incident", but rather a part of India's "tactics".

"The false flag operations of 2001, 2008, 2016 and 2019 are a testament that even in the past, India has made failed attempts to impose an illegitimate war on Pakistan and [...] achieve narrow-minded, long-term political and military objectives through allegations, exaggeration, warmongering and misleading imagination of limited aggression," Munir reportedly said.

Reiterating his warning, Munir said that if "Pakistan's enemies" undertook any such move in the future, the effects of war would not remain limited.

This is not the first time Munir has issued unprovoked threats directed at New Delhi. In December last year, he threatened India with Pakistan's so-called military preparedness, asserting that Islamabad's response in future conflicts would be "swifter, more severe, and more intense". He escalated his threats by claiming that Indian infrastructure, including dams on the Indus River, could be targeted.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) that eliminated at least 100 terrorists. The strikes triggered a rapid escalation in tensions, with Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes, though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on halting the military actions on May 10 following talks over the hotline between Army officers from the two sides.