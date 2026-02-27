Bengaluru Woman Breaks Down Her Monthly Expenses, Internet Reacts To Cost Of Living

A chartered accountant from Bengaluru has started a debate on social media after revealing how much she spends every month. She shared that their total monthly expenses come to Rs 82,000, giving people a clear idea of the cost of living in the city.

Meenal Goel shared details of her monthly expenses on LinkedIn, explaining that she lives in Bengaluru and shared the details of her living expenses with people.

She said that she and her roommate pay Rs 37,000 in rent each month for a 2BHK flat. Rs 15,000 is spent on food and groceries, while Rs 5,000 is spent on transportation. Additionally, Rs 4,000 is spent on utilities and Rs 4,000 on a domestic help each month.

In addition to essential needs, she said Rs 17,000 is spent on entertainment and other activities. This amount also includes dining out and gym membership fees.

Her detailed post has sparked discussion on social media. Many people are comparing their expenses and reacting to the rising cost of living in Bengaluru.

One user commented, "Expenses depend on your earnings. People who earn 25,000 per month are also living, saving for the future, and sending money home."

Another user noted, "Budgeting is personal. What feels “normal” for one lifestyle might feel like a luxury for another."