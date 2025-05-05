IITian In Bengaluru Flags Skyrocketing Cost Of Living In India: "Grocery Bills Are Unusually High"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An IIT Bombay graduate raised concerns about India's rising living costs. Monali Dambre highlights that smaller cities are affected by this trend. She notes high grocery bills for basic essentials, indicating a cost increase.

An IIT Bombay graduate recently expressed her concerns about the rising cost of living in India, noting that even smaller cities are not immune to the issue. In a post on X, Monali Dambre said she was "genuinely worried" about the impact on lower and middle-class families, particularly with the increasing prices of essential items. Ms Dambre noted that even in Bengaluru, her grocery bills for basic staples like fruits, vegetables, and daily essentials feel unusually high, indicating a significant increase in living costs.

"I'm slowly coming to terms with the fact that the cost of living in India is getting really expensive—even in smaller, tier-3 cities. And honestly, I'm starting to feel genuinely worried about how the lower and middle class are managing to survive… or how they're going to survive in the next few years," she wrote.

"Maybe there's a good chance I'm just being dramatic or delusional, and it's not that bad. But I don't know—something feels off. Even in Bangalore, my grocery bills (which include only absolute staples—nothing fancy or luxurious) are starting to feel unusually high. Just basic fruits, veggies, and daily essentials—and it still feels like things have got expensive than they should have," she added.

The post sparked a lively debate about India's cost of living, with some users suggesting she shop in person instead of using quick commerce apps. However, others argued that in-person shopping can be just as expensive, if not more so, than online ordering. The discussion also touched on the root causes of India's high cost of living, with some attributing it to skyrocketing real estate prices, while others pointed to the rupee's declining value compared to gold.

One user said, "I have one anecdote to take from it what you will - I went grocery shopping in the local market near my house in Indiranagar once, the veggies were the same price as Zepto, the dals etc were more expensive."

Another commented, "Real Estate is the biggest culprit. People end up paying very high rents and EMIs, also all businesses need to keep prices high just to cover the exorbitant rents of their premises. Sad thing is government will not do anything, because all politicians' black money is hoarded in Real Estate. Any country that can fix its real estate can keep the costs low for everyone."

A third wrote, "Yes, the inflation on food and groceries is way too high. In general, the cost of living has increased far above the usual 5-6% annual year-on-year limit."

A fourth added, "It's true, the cost of living is too high today, especially for lower and middle income people. One often finds themselves working non stop each day and spends no time in socializing, travelling or stepping out for entertainment. After Demonetisation and GST, the expenses started rising. During COVID it rose further and now heavy taxation has made life miserable for many."