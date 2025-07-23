"Never Expected India To Be This Expensive": NRI's Reddit Post Sparks Discussion

A Reddit post highlighting rising prices and public negligence in India has sparked widespread discussion online. Titled "Never expected India to become this expensive and negligent", the post was shared by a non-resident Indian (NRI), who detailed his disappointing experience during a recent visit to the country. He wrote that he had returned for a vacation, hoping to spend quality time with his parents, who live in a small municipality. However, he said the reality on the ground was far from what he had imagined.

"I came to India for vacation. I was excited about my visit. However, the reality is hitting hard. My parents are living in a small municipality town. I visited many cities around India. The main thing I noticed is no one care about anything," the user wrote.

"Too much negligence. No common sense. Another thing is the cost of living. Even my small town became 3x expensive compared to my last year visit," he continued. "I am really surprised and wondered how India became this much expensive?" the original poster )OP) asked.

The post quickly caught the internet's attention, with many sharing their views.

"The reality of being an NRI or expat is that time freezes for the place you leave and your mind expects the place you left to stay the same..This isn't much of an issue if you are leaving NY or London to settle elsewhere because those cities fundamentally aren't growing or changing .. India on the other hand is in its peak growth phase so everything is changing all the time," wrote one user.

"there is 'wanna be' culture in india, where everyone's trying to emulate the west.. this is also causing prices in certain sectors to unjustifiably go up," said another.

"5-star hotels in India are at least twice or thrice the price compared to any other asian countries," commented a third user.

"I agree, India has become extremely expensive thanks to ridiculous GST levied on each and every item," one user said.

"Yes, just demand and supply determining the prices just like everywhere else," wrote another.