"Savings Were Barely Rs 20,000": Viral Post Highlights Bengaluru Man's Struggle With Rs 1.5 Lakh Salary

A viral social media post showcases harsh realities of living in a metro city like Bengaluru, where a professional's Rs 1.5 lakh monthly salary allegedly leaves him with barely Rs 20,000 in savings. A user shared the story of his cousin who moved to Bengaluru for a job. His family and friends thought he had "made it", but a few months later, the reality looked different. While his overall expenses paint a picture of the city's high cost of living, some users suggested that choices make a huge difference, and a person can save more by spending wisely.

"My cousin moved to Bangalore for a Rs 1.5L/month tech job. Six months later, he realised something no one tells freshers. Computer Science graduate. First software developer job. Moved to Bengaluru for better opportunities. Salary: Rs 1.5L per month," the user named @AlfinCodes wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Also read | Intern Shares Detailed Monthly Budget To Survive In "Expensive" Bengaluru

The user shared the breakdown of expenses

Rent: Rs 36,000 for a small apartment near the office

Groceries: Rs 13,000 - 15,000

Travel: Rs 6,000-8,000 for cabs and autos due to heavy traffic

Miscellaneous: Rs 10,000-12,000 for online food, coffee, and weekend outings

See the post here:

My cousin moved to Bangalore for a ₹1.5L/month tech job.



Six months later, he realised something no one tells freshers.



Computer Science graduate

First software developer job

Moved to Bengaluru for better opportunities

Salary: ₹1.5L per month



Back home, everyone thought he… — Alfin (@AlfinCodes) March 13, 2026

After that, there are subscriptions, medical expenses, unexpected bills, and sending money back home, wrote the user, adding that he could save barely Rs15K - 20K by the end of the month.

"That's when he realised something most people outside big cities don't see. Rs 1L+ salary sounds huge in your hometown. But in a city like Bangalore, it often just means you're getting started," the user wrote.

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Social Media Reaction

The post, which went viral with over 18,000 views and hundreds of likes, highlights the challenges faced by many professionals in Bengaluru, where high salaries are often offset by steep living costs.

"Yes, that's true if you're working in your hometown, you're earning the most," one user agreed.

"Big cities eat through your money very fast without you knowing," wrote another.

"It depends on where and how you live here. I stay in bsk, office is in ecity and rent is around 20k for an independent 2bhk house. House is old but locality is Gold. Also we have metro to ecity now so I don't feel hectic travelling from here. There is always an option here," a third user suggested.