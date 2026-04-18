Mumbai Woman Claims She Manages Monthly Expenses Under Rs 18,000, Internet Reacts

Living in a big city like Mumbai is often considered expensive, especially for those staying alone. However, a woman has surprised many people online by claiming that she manages all her monthly expenses within a limited budget.

The woman, identified as Shreya Gan, shared her experience in a video posted on Instagram. In the video, she explained that she would describe how much she spends every month while living alone in Mumbai.

She stated that she lives in a rented 1RK apartment and pays a rent of Rs 11,500. She further explained that her electricity bill usually ranges between RS 300 and Rs 400, while her mobile recharge costs Rs 300.

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Describing her daily commute, she said she takes the local train to work and occasionally takes an auto or taxi, which totals around Rs 500. She also revealed that her monthly grocery expenses range between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,800.

She further stated that she spends around Rs 2,000 on online shopping. Other small expenses add up to around Rs 1,000.

Additionally, she stated that her total monthly expenses while living alone in the city are around Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000.

Social Media Reaction

The video was shared with a caption describing her monthly expenses while living alone in Mumbai. The claim quickly became a topic of discussion on social media, as Mumbai is generally considered an expensive city, which increased curiosity among people.

One user commented, "Where is this Rs 11,000 house in Mumbai."

Another user noted, "Rent is so high."

"Which part of Mumbai are you in? I live alone in Mumbai, but my electricity bill is Rs 1600, My rent alone is double than your monthly expense," added a third user.