NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: 13 Lakh Bank Details Received Till Now, Deadline Extended Till June 22

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submitting the bank account details for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 fee refund till June 22. Amid the paper leak row, the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21. In a public notice dated May 27, the NTA said: "So far around 13 lakh candidates have updated their bank account details".

As per the official announcement, a dedicated facility has been made available on the NEET UG 2026 registration portal for processing the refund fee. Candidates may log in to the NEET registration portal using their login credentials and click on the refund link to access the portal.

While announcing the retest, the NTA had stated that no examination fee would be charged from candidates for the retest. The NTA had also said that the fees already paid by the students will be refunded.

In order to facilitate candidates who are yet to submit their bank account details, the NTA has decided to extend the facility for submission of bank account details, till June 22, 2026. Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET UG 2026, which was conducted by the NTA on May 3.

According to the official information, candidates can upload a cancelled cheque, if desired, to ensure accuracy of the bank account information. Once the bank account details are submitted, the same will be treated as final and no further modification will be permitted thereafter, the official notification stated. The facility for submission of bank account details will remain available till June 22 (up to 11:50 pm), the notice said.

The re-examination was announced after allegations of irregularities and a paper leak surfaced in the earlier NEET-UG examination, triggering outrage among students and parents and leading to multiple investigations, including a CBI probe. The CBI is currently investigating this matter, and a retest is scheduled for June 21.