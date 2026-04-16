Amit Shah Explains 850-Seat Lok Sabha Number After Opposition Criticism

Union home minister Amit Shah, speaking during the debate in parliament on the women's reservation bill, said the southern states are spinning a false narrative on delimitation and presented data, which, he said, proves that even the south will gain after delimitation. The Opposition is standing firmly against the Constitution amendment bills tabled today, clarifying that while they are not against reservation for women, the government's move to club delimitation with quota is an opportunistic plan to "gerrymander" Lok Sabha seats to its advantage for the 2029 elections.

The Opposition's biggest grouse is that a population-based delimitation using the 2011 census data will push southern states to the fringes of parliament, leaving the Hindi heartland in the driver's seat.

This, they have contended, goes against the principles of federalism, where every state should be given equal importance and representation in parliament.

The government has denied such a possibility, contending that the planned 50 per cent increase in seats will give more seats to every state in south India.

Giving examples today, Shah said Tamil Nadu will get 20 more seats, Kerala 10, Telangana 9 and Andhra Pradesh 13 seats. Maharashtra, which after Uttar Pradesh, has the second highest number of MPs in the Lok Sabha, will gain 24 more seats.

To implement women's quota, the government has planned to conduct delimitation on basis of the 2011 data and then increase the figure by 50 per cent so the numbers in the Lok Sabha add up to 850.

The Opposition has contended that they will remove their roadblock if the women's bill is delinked from delimitation.

The numbers in parliament indicate that the government could be in a tight spot if the Opposition stands together. A constitution amendment bill requires a two-thirds majority in terms of the members present and voting in each house of parliament.

Given the effective strength of 541 in the Lok Sabha, the two-thirds mark stands at 360. The ruling NDA which has 293 members, falls short by 67 seats. The magic number for the Rajya Sabha is 163 and the NDA's strength of 142-plus members leaves it 21 seats short of majority mark.