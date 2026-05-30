Amit Shah's War On Illegal Constructions Along Border, Villagers Welcome

Villagers living along the International Border in Jammu are often described as the eyes and ears of security forces guarding India's frontiers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive for stringent action against illegal constructions near the International Border has been welcomed by the border villages. Residents say the move will help curb drug smuggling and activities of anti-India elements.

"Shah's instructions will help check illegal activities by narco-smugglers and other anti-national elements," said Suchetgarh Sarpanch Swaran Singh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed authorities to enforce a 'zero tolerance' policy towards illegal constructions within 15 km of the country's borders and demolish all illegal structures that have come up over the years.

As part of the crackdown, District Magistrates have been tasked with monitoring banking transactions, tracking fake Aadhaar cards, and probing the funding of large businesses operating in border areas.

Shah has also called for multi-agency surveillance, stressing seamless coordination between the BSF, local police, and central agencies to dismantle cross-border crime and infiltration networks.

Border residents, who bear the brunt of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, say proceeds from drug smuggling are fueling many of these constructions.

"Many people have built houses with money from drug smuggling. These houses should also be demolished," said Rattan Lal, a resident of Samba.

Villagers believe several of these illegal structures are used as safe houses by overground workers and those linked to narco-smuggling networks.

"Pakistan is pumping drugs into our villages to target our youth. They want to turn our youngsters into addicts and then use them for terror-related activities," said Rajni Devi of R S Pura, adding, "strong action against the drug syndicate will send a clear message."

Since last month, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also intensified the anti-drug campaign in the Union Territory. More than 100 properties belonging to drug peddlers and associates of the drug mafia have been demolished or attached so far.