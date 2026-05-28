Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Savarkar On Birth Anniversary, Announces New Panel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid tribute to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary, describing him as a freedom fighter whose contribution to the country did not require official recognition and whose legacy lives on in public memory as "Veer Savarkar."

Addressing an event commemorating Savarkar's birth anniversary, Shah recalled the revolutionary leader's role in India's freedom struggle and highlighted his sacrifices during British rule, including his imprisonment in the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Shah said Savarkar was the only freedom fighter to be sentenced to two consecutive life imprisonments at the infamous Kala Pani jail. He also referred to several incidents associated with Savarkar's life, including his escape attempt near the coast of France, writing poetry on prison walls using his blood, and authoring a book on the 1857 uprising that was banned by the British government.

The Home Minister also highlighted Savarkar's social reform initiatives, particularly his work against untouchability and efforts to promote social inclusion through the establishment of the Patit Pavan temple, which was opened to the Dalit community.

During the same event, Amit Shah announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to constitute a high-powered "Demography Change Commission" to examine what he termed as "artificial demographic changes" in different parts of the country.

According to Shah, the commission will investigate the reasons behind artificial demographic shifts and recommend corrective measures to address the issue. He said the panel would also examine whether new laws are required to regulate such changes.

The Home Minister said the commission has been asked to submit a detailed report to the central government within one year.

Shah said the move was aimed at ensuring structured institutional action on demographic concerns and that the committee would study regional population changes and their long-term implications in detail.