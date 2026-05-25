Uniform Civil Code Will Not Impact Tribal Communities, Assures Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will not affect tribals in any way and urged the community not to fall for "conspiracies" and misinformation being spread over the issue.

Addressing a tribal conclave to mark the 150th birth anniversary year of Birsa Munda at Red Fort grounds, Shah said special provisions have been made in BJP-ruled states implementing the UCC to keep tribal communities out of its ambit.

"A conspiracy has now begun claiming that the Uniform Civil Code will deprive tribal communities of their culture, traditions and their right to live according to their customs," Shah said.

"Today, from this stage, as the home minister in the Narendra Modi government, I want to make it absolutely clear that no provision of the UCC is going to be imposed upon tribal communities or Vanvasi society," he said.

Wherever BJP governments (in states) have implemented the UCC, the Narendra Modi dispensation has ensured that all tribal communities remain outside its purview, Shah said.

The home minister urged tribal communities not to fear the proposed law and appealed to people to spread awareness in villages and forest regions.

"I want to tell everyone spreading confusion that the UCC will not interfere with the traditions and customs of any tribal or Vanvasi brother or sister," he said.

"Take this message to every village, every region, the hills and forests, and make every tribal community aware that there is no need to fear the UCC," Shah said at the Janjati Sanskritik Samagam, organised by Janjati Suraksha Manch.

Referring to Naxalism, Shah said the Modi government has eliminated the five-decade-old scourge, and that today the country has become completely free from the Naxal problem.

"Today, in this Kumbh of tribal communities, I can proudly say that our country is moving towards becoming fully free from the Naxal problem," he said.

"Those who stalled the development of tribal society through violence caused the deaths of 40,000 tribal people. We are now moving completely out of that crisis. Now the time has come for rapid development in tribal regions, hills and forests," Shah said at the event organised by RSS affiliates that saw participation from across the country.

The home minister also spoke about religious conversions in tribal areas and said no one has the right to forcibly convert another person's faith.

"Our Constitution makers gave every individual the right to live with dignity according to their original faith and traditions. No greed, temptation or inducement should be used to change anyone's religion," Shah said.

"Those who are trying to create divisions should understand that today's gathering of tribal communities sends a very strong message to them," he said, adding that tribal communities have remained deeply connected to nature worship and traditional beliefs.

Shah also attacked previous Congress governments over tribal welfare spending and claimed that the Modi government has significantly increased the budget for the community.

"Earlier, the total budget for tribal welfare was only Rs 28,000 crore. Narendra Modi ji increased it to Rs 1.5 lakh crore," he said.

Shah said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created a separate ministry of tribal affairs and credited the BJP with prioritising tribal welfare.

He also referred to the election of Droupadi Murmu as President, saying it has brought pride and representation to tribal society at the highest constitutional level.

"In 76 years of Independence, no tribal person had occupied the country's highest constitutional office. Narendra Modi ji elevated a woman from a poor tribal family, Droupadi Murmu, to the post of President, bringing honour to the entire tribal society," Shah said.

"Today, Odisha and Chhattisgarh have tribal chief ministers. This reflects our commitment," he added.

He said that in the recent West Bengal elections, his party won all 16 tribal reserved seats.

During the address, Shah described the gathering as a "Mahakumbh of tribal society" and said it will be remembered for years as a major movement for preserving tribal identity and culture.

"This movement and this awakening among tribal communities will protect us in the future. It will keep us connected to our land, our culture and our faith. It is laying a strong foundation for strengthening the nation," he said.

"Therefore, today I want to wholeheartedly praise both organisations -- Janjati Suraksha Manch and Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram -- for strengthening India through this movement," Shah added.

He said this "movement" to unite tribal communities and protect tribal traditions is "the first major tribal movement after Bhagwan Birsa Munda's Ulgulan".

"What I see before me today is not just another gathering. This Janjatiya Samagam is a Mahakumbh of tribal communities," Shah said.

"The movement launched for identity and for uniting tribal communities is the first great tribal movement after Bhagwan Birsa Munda's Ulgulan that has united the entire nation," he added.

Shah said tribal society represents a sustainable model for the world.

"If there is any truly sustainable model in the world today, it is the model created by our tribal communities, and we must come forward to protect it," he said.

"Without any written rules, tribal society has embodied the principle of unity in diversity and diversity in unity," Shah added.