Centre Forms Panel To Assess Demographic Shifts Due To Infiltration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Centre has constituted a high-level committee under retired Supreme Court judge Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar to assess demographic changes across India due to "illegal immigration and other unnatural causes".

In a message on 'X' in Hindi, he said infiltration and other reasons are causing "unnatural" demographic change, which poses a significant challenge to the present and future of any nation.

"To address this very challenge, on August 15, 2025, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji had announced the 'high-level committee on demographic change'. I am delighted to inform you that the government has now constituted this committee," Shah said.

The home minister said the committee will be chaired by Justice Naolekar (retd) and will also include the census commissioner, along with retired IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra, ex-IPS officer Balaji Srivastava and Dr Shamika Ravi as members.

"The joint secretary (foreigners-l), Ministry of Home Affairs, will serve as the member secretary of this committee," he said.

Shah emphasised that demographic change is a serious issue linked not only to the country's sovereignty but also to national security, law and order, profound changes in social structure and the preservation of tribal society.

"This committee will conduct a comprehensive assessment of demographic changes occurring across India due to illegal immigration and other unnatural causes, analyse patterns of abnormal population shifts at the levels of religious and social communities, and present a planned and time-bound solution for the same," he said.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort in his Independence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a high-powered demographic mission to tackle the problem.

Modi had said there was a "pre-meditated conspiracy" to change the country's demography through illegal infiltration.

"Today I want to alert the country about a concern, a challenge. Under a well-thought out conspiracy, the demography of the country is being changed. Seeds of a new crisis are being sown. These 'ghuspaithiye' (infiltrators) are snatching the livelihood of the youth of my country, these 'ghuspaithiye' are targeting the sisters and daughters of my country, this will not be tolerated," he had said.

The prime minister had also said that 'ghuspaithiye' are misleading the innocent tribals and grabbing their land.

Modi had warned that when demographic changes take place, especially in the border areas, they create a national security crisis.

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