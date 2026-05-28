Bengal Gave 600 Hectares Land To BSF For Fencing Within 7 Days: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party government in West Bengal, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has handed over 600 hectares of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) within seven days of coming to power. The land transfer is intended to initiate the construction of border fencing along the Bangladesh border - a key electoral promise made by the party.

In his address in Gandhinagar, Shah highlighted that in addition to the 600 hectares of land, the Bengal government has handed over 121 hectares of land in the sensitive Chicken's Neck corridor to the Government of India. The home minister credited the development to the change in political leadership in Bengal, stating that the saffron flag of the BJP has now been unfurled along the entire path of river Ganga under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deportation of Illegal Infiltrators

Shah further said that illegal infiltrators have started returning to their native places on their own initiative following the establishment of detention centres by the BJP government in West Bengal.

Under the previous administration led by Mamata Banerjee, infiltration occurred on a daily basis, Shah said. He noted that the trend has reversed with illegal immigrants now leaving the territory independently.

The home minister stated that the state government is prepared to assist illegal immigrants who choose to leave voluntarily, promising that no legal cases will be registered against them if they return before an official identification campaign is launched.

Shah emphasised that the central government maintains a firm resolution to identify and deport every single illegal infiltrator from across the nation, and expressed hope that a significant number of individuals would depart on their own prior to the commencement of the official crackdown.