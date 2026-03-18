These 7 Foods Could Be Silently Hurting Your Immunity This Summer

Summer brings rising temperatures, increased sweating, and a higher risk of dehydration and infections. During this time, your immune system works harder to keep your body protected. What you eat plays a crucial role in how well your body copes with heat and fights off illness. Certain foods can weaken immunity, cause digestive issues or increase the risk of infections during hot weather. According to Nutrition Journal, high-fat, fried diets can trigger "metabolic endotoxemia," where the gut lining becomes more permeable, allowing pro-inflammatory molecules to enter the bloodstream, directly suppressing the immune response. Here are seven types of foods you may want to limit or avoid this summer.

7 Foods That Could Be Silently Hurting Your Immunity This Summer

Deep Fried Foods

Heavy, oily foods can slow down digestion and make you feel sluggish in the heat. Deep fried snacks like pakoras and chips are harder for the body to process and may increase inflammation. In hot weather, such foods can also lead to acidity and discomfort, affecting overall gut health, which is closely linked to immunity.

Sugary Drinks And Desserts

Cold drinks, packaged juices and sugary desserts may feel refreshing, but excess sugar can weaken immune response.

A study published in journal Nutrients demonstrates that simple sugars (glucose, fructose, and sucrose) significantly reduce the "phagocytic index" the ability of white blood cells to engulf and destroy harmful bacteria for several hours after consumption.

High sugar intake may reduce the efficiency of white blood cells, making it harder for the body to fight infections. Instead, opt for natural, hydrating options like fresh fruits.

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Processed And Packaged Foods

Packaged snacks often contain preservatives, excess salt and unhealthy fats. These can negatively affect gut health and reduce the body's ability to fight infections. A healthy gut supports immunity, so limiting processed foods during summer can be beneficial.

Excess Caffeine

Too much caffeine from coffee or energy drinks can contribute to dehydration, especially in hot weather. Dehydration can weaken the immune system and make the body more vulnerable to heat related illnesses such as Heat Exhaustion.

As per the Journal Occupational Medicine and Toxicology, high doses of caffeine, particularly from energy drinks, can increase the metabolic rate and heart rate. When combined with high ambient temperatures, this adds an internal heat load to an already stressed cooling system of your body.

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Spicy Foods In Excess

As you know Indian spices have health benefits, but on the other hand consuming very spicy foods in excess during summer can irritate the digestive system. This may lead to acidity, sweating, and discomfort, which can affect overall wellbeing.

As per a study, most spicy Indian dishes rely on chillies containing capsaicin. This is a compound binds to heat-sensing receptors in your mouth and GI tract. Your brain "thinks" the body is overheating, triggering a cooling response-which is why you experience profuse sweating.

Street Food And Unhygienic Meals

Food contamination is more common in hot weather due to bacterial growth. Eating from unhygienic sources can increase the risk of infections such as Food Poisoning. Choosing freshly prepared and hygienic meals is essential to avoid stomach infections during summer.

High Salt Foods

Foods high in salt can lead to water retention and increase the risk of dehydration. Excess salt intake may also affect blood pressure and overall fluid balance in the body, which is especially important during hot weather.

Your diet plays a key role in maintaining immunity, especially during the summer months. Avoiding heavy, sugary, processed and unhygienic foods can help protect your body from infections and heat related stress.

Focusing on fresh, hydrating and nutrient rich foods can support your immune system and help you stay healthy and energised throughout the season.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.