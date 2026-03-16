Tomatoes, Carrots And Lettuce Absorb Low Levels Of Antidepressants From Wastewater Irrigation: Johns Hopkins Study

With growing water scarcity worldwide, many agricultural regions are increasingly turning to treated wastewater as an alternative irrigation source. While this practice helps conserve freshwater resources, it also raises concerns about the presence of contaminants, including trace pharmaceuticals, in irrigation water. A new scientific study suggests that crops irrigated with treated wastewater can absorb small amounts of these drug residues, although they tend to accumulate primarily in plant leaves rather than the parts people typically eat. The research, conducted by scientists at Johns Hopkins University, investigated how common crops respond when exposed to trace levels of medications commonly detected in wastewater.

The study found that tomatoes, carrots and lettuce can absorb pharmaceuticals such as antidepressants and epilepsy drugs through irrigation water. However, the highest concentrations were detected in plant leaves, while edible parts like tomato fruits and carrot roots contained much lower levels.

Published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, the findings provide valuable insights into how plants process contaminants as wastewater reuse becomes more common in agriculture. Experts say the research could help guide food safety policies and environmental regulations as countries explore sustainable water solutions in the face of climate change and increasing demand for food production.

Why Wastewater Irrigation Is Increasing

Agriculture accounts for roughly 70% of global freshwater withdrawals, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization. As droughts and climate change intensify water shortages in many regions, treated municipal wastewater is increasingly being reused for irrigation.

Wastewater treatment plants remove many harmful contaminants, but trace levels of substances such as pharmaceuticals, personal care products and industrial chemicals can remain in the treated water. Previous environmental research has shown that these compounds can enter soil and water ecosystems, raising questions about their potential movement into crops. The new study aimed to better understand how plants absorb, process and distribute these substances once they enter through irrigation water.

How Researchers Studied Drug Uptake in Crops

To investigate this, scientists grew three commonly consumed crops, tomatoes, carrots and lettuce, in a controlled laboratory environment. The plants were irrigated with a nutrient solution containing trace levels of four psychoactive pharmaceuticals frequently detected in treated wastewater:

Carbamazepine (used for epilepsy and bipolar disorder)

Lamotrigine (an anticonvulsant medication)

Amitriptyline (an antidepressant)

Fluoxetine (an antidepressant widely prescribed for depression)

The plants were exposed to these compounds for up to 45 days, allowing researchers to examine how the chemicals moved through plant tissues. Scientists then collected samples from roots, stems, leaves and edible parts to analyse how the drugs were absorbed, metabolised and distributed within the plants.

Drug Residues Mostly Accumulate in Leaves

One of the study's key findings was that pharmaceutical residues were found predominantly in plant leaves rather than edible portions.

In tomato plants, researchers observed that leaves contained more than 200 times the concentration of pharmaceutical compounds compared with tomato fruits. In carrots, leaf tissues contained roughly seven times higher concentrations than the edible roots.

This pattern suggests that crops may naturally limit the transfer of certain contaminants into edible tissues. However, leafy vegetables such as lettuce could still accumulate higher levels because their leaves are the portion consumed by humans. The researchers emphasised that the findings should not immediately be interpreted as a food safety risk but rather as an important step toward understanding how plants handle contaminants in irrigation water.

Why Leaves Store More Drug Compounds

Scientists believe the way water moves through plants helps explain this distribution pattern. Water absorbed by plant roots travels upward through the stem and into leaves via the vascular system. As the water reaches leaves, it evaporates through tiny pores called stomata. When the water evaporates, dissolved compounds, including pharmaceuticals, remain behind in the leaf tissue.

Unlike humans and animals, plants lack efficient biological mechanisms to eliminate unwanted chemicals. Instead, these substances may be stored inside cell compartments called vacuoles or embedded in plant cell walls, allowing them to accumulate over time.

Some Drugs Accumulate More Than Others

The study also found that plants process different medications in distinct ways. For example, the epilepsy medication lamotrigine appeared at relatively low concentrations across plant tissues. By contrast, carbamazepine accumulated more readily throughout the plant, including small amounts in edible tissues such as tomato fruits and carrot roots.

Understanding which pharmaceuticals are more likely to accumulate in crops may help regulators prioritise certain compounds when evaluating potential food safety risks. Environmental scientists say this information could also help wastewater treatment facilities improve filtration technologies to remove problematic contaminants before irrigation water is reused.

What This Means for Food Safety

Although trace pharmaceuticals can enter crops through irrigation water, researchers stress that the concentrations detected in edible plant parts are typically very low. Further research is required to determine whether such levels could have meaningful health impacts for consumers.

International agencies such as the World Health Organization have previously noted that wastewater reuse can be safe when properly treated and monitored, particularly in regions facing severe water shortages. However, experts say ongoing monitoring will be essential as wastewater reuse becomes more widespread. Studying how contaminants move through soil, water and crops will help policymakers establish safe thresholds and effective treatment strategies.

As climate change and population growth increase pressure on global water supplies, wastewater reuse is likely to become an increasingly important part of agricultural sustainability. The new research provides crucial insight into how crops interact with trace pharmaceuticals present in treated wastewater.

While the study suggests that most drug residues accumulate in plant leaves rather than edible parts like fruits and roots, scientists emphasize that more research is needed to fully understand potential long-term impacts on food safety and human health. Ultimately, improving wastewater treatment technologies and monitoring systems will be key to ensuring that recycled water can be safely used to support global food production in a water-constrained future.

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