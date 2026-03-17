What Happens If You Stop Taking Antibiotics In The Middle Of A Course?

Antibiotics are medications that are designed to fight bacterial infections by either killing bacteria outright or inhibiting their growth and reproduction. These are derived from natural sources like fungi or synthesised in labs. Each antibiotic targets a specific bacterial structure, such as cell walls, proteins, or DNA, without harming human cells. Some common examples of antibiotics include penicillin, amoxicillin, and azithromycin, which treat conditions like strep throat, urinary tract infections, and pneumonia. It is important to understand that antibiotics don't work against viruses, such as those causing colds or flu. Depending on the infection type, doctors prescribe antibiotics and the duration you have to take them. It is important that you complete the full course of the medicine as it reduces side effects like nausea or allergic reactions and chances of reinfection, among others.

Speaking to NDTV, Ravneet Kaur, Lab Head, Microbiology and Serology at Agilus Diagnostics said, "Stopping antibiotics midway through a prescribed course comes with some repercussions and consequences, both for the individual patient and for public health. While it may be tempting to discontinue medication once symptoms improve, doing so can allow some bacteria to survive and emergence of some mutants. These mutants can then multiply and lead to a relapse which will be very difficult to treat and time consuming being caused by resistant strains. Further, this resistance can then even be spread to another innocent bystander who himself never took antibiotics."

Antibiotic Resistance

One of the most concerning risks of incomplete antibiotic courses is the development of antibiotic resistance and one of the important factors in developing countries contributing to this is free availability of antibiotics and self prescription. Sharing of prescriptions in family/ friends also is common. Over time, this antibiotic resistance contributes to a global health challenge where standard antibiotics become ineffective.

Infection Recurrence

Antibiotics are designed to eliminate bacteria over a specific duration. Even if symptoms such as fever, pain, or swelling subside early, some infection might remain. If the treatment is stopped prematurely, these surviving bacteria can multiply again, leading to a recurrence of the infection. In many cases, the returning infection may be more severe and harder to treat.

Complications And Overall Well-Being

Additionally, stopping antibiotics early can prolong the overall illness and increase the likelihood of complications. For instance, infections that are not fully treated may spread to other parts of the body or lead to conditions that require the higher generation antibiotics.

Kaur said that it is also important to note that not all infections require antibiotics, as they are ineffective against viral illnesses such as the common cold, flu and a majority of diarrhoea cases. "Therefore, antibiotics should only be taken when prescribed by a qualified healthcare professional, and the full course should be completed exactly as directed."

Completing the prescribed antibiotic course ensures that the infection is fully treated, reduces the risk of recurrence, and helps prevent the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Patients should always consult their doctors before making any changes to their medication regimen, even if they start feeling better. "Yes the literature is emerging that in some infections the smaller course of antibiotics can be equally effective and it reduces the antibiotic pressure in the gut. But the same needs to be decided by the treating clinician."

Dr. Neha Rastogi, Consultant- Infectious Diseases at Fortis Gurgaon, told NDTV, "There's a chance of infection at the particular site because immunity varies from person to person and also which organ it involves."

Suppose you stop the antibiotic in the middle of lung infection versus a bone infection. Bone infections take a longer time than usual. So that particular bacteria becomes resistant, but that causes poor healing and further damage to that particular organ of the body. "So not only does it have a problem in delaying the acute healing and care, but it also makes the other person more fragile and more vulnerable to the next set of infections, which will become more and more resistant," said Dr. Rastogi.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.