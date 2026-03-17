Craving Salty Snacks? Nutritionist Suggests Adding More Potassium-Rich Foods To Your Diet

Salt cravings are something many people experience from time to time. They are often triggered by dehydration, stress or a diet high in processed foods. While reaching for salty snacks may feel satisfying in the moment, these cravings can sometimes signal an imbalance between sodium and potassium in the body. Maintaining the right balance between these two essential electrolytes is important, and here's how you can do it.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares three potassium-rich foods to add to your diet. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Foods like bananas, sweet potatoes, and spinach are excellent sources of potassium. Bananas are not only convenient but also a quick way to boost your potassium intake. Sweet potatoes add a delicious and nutritious touch, and spinach, whether fresh or cooked, is a versatile option."

Potassium-Rich Foods Can Help You Beat Salty Cravings

1. Bananas

Bananas are a well-known and convenient source of potassium. They are often used to help counter the effects of a high-sodium meal. Beyond the mineral boost, their natural fibre and sweetness can help you feel full, making it easier to skip processed and salty snacks.

2. Sweet Potatoes

The high potassium content in sweet potatoes helps the kidneys excrete excess sodium through urine. Unlike salty processed snacks, sweet potatoes digest slowly and keep you feeling full, making you less likely to reach for salty treats.

3. Spinach

Spinach contains compounds that may influence the brain's desire for salty foods. Research suggests that a single dose of spinach extract can reduce cravings for salty snacks by up to 30%.

These foods not only help address salty cravings but also provide the body with essential nutrients. "By incorporating potassium-rich options into your snacks or meals, you can enjoy the flavours you crave while making choices that support your overall well-being," the nutritionist concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.