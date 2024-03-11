Craving Salt? Add Some Potassium-Rich Foods To Your Diet, Here's Why

Potassium-rich foods can help beat salt cravings

Just like sugar, many crave salt too. It is usually believed that food craving is a sign that the body is deficient in something, Many times it can also be a sign of some underlying health issue. Similarly, salt cravings are often a result of boredom, stress, some deficiency or health issues. Salt cravings are common and might not be serious in most cases. However, consumption of too much salt can be harmful to your health. Usually, the foods you crave are loaded with calories with zero or minimum nutrition. Therefore, it is crucial to beat these cravings in a healthy way. Here we have a simple hack to beat salt cravings straight from the expert. But first, let's understand the possible reasons behind salt cravings.

Causes of salt cravings

Uncontrolled stress, dehydration, lack of sleep, PMS, excessive sweating, migraine, some medication or boredom can make you crave salt.

Addison's disease or Adrenal insufficiency can also trigger salt cravings. It is a condition in which your body does not produce enough of certain hormones. If this condition is contributing to salt cravings, it needs to be corrected medically.

How to beat salt cravings

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a simple hack to manage salt cravings. "When you find yourself craving something salty, consider incorporating potassium-rich foods into your diet. Potassium is a mineral that plays a role in various bodily functions and can help satisfy salty cravings," she mentioned in the post.

Potassium-rich foods to beat salt cravings:

1. Banana

Banana is an excellent source of potassium. It is convenient and easily available. Bananas can also load your diet with many other essential nutrients.

2. Sweet potato

You can easily find sweet potatoes during the winter season. They are delicious as well as nutritionally rich.

3. Spinach

Both raw and cooked spinach can boost your potassium intake. Spinach is one of the healthiest leafy greens that can offer essential nutrients like iron, folic acid, calcium, fibre and more.

"These foods not only address your salty cravings but also provide your body with essential nutrients. Potassium is known to contribute to the proper functioning of muscles, nerves, and fluids in the body," Nmami added.

Some other ways to manage salt cravings:

Choose whole foods over packed, processed foods to beat cravings

Stay hydrated to prevent unnecessary cravings

Make sure that you are consuming enough salt in meals, but should not be consumed in excess

Manage your stress levels

Ensure a healthy sleep pattern

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.