Salt Cravings? Nutritionist Says It Could Be A Hormonal Issue

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shed light on common myths surrounding salt cravings. She reveals that people who frequently crave salty foods might be experiencing a hormonal imbalance, particularly low levels of aldosterone, a hormone that regulates salt and water balance in the body. Ms Agarwal shares a post on Instagram titled "The Truth About Salt Cravings—It's Not Dehydration."

In the post, she explains that those who constantly crave salt or salty foods, may not just be snacking or dehydrated. "Your body could be hinting at low aldosterone levels," she writes.

Nmami Agarwal also highlights key symptoms that should not be overlooked, such as persistent salt cravings, low blood pressure, dizziness or lightheadedness and unexplained fatigue. She advises anyone experiencing these symptoms must go and see a doctor.

"If this feels familiar, don't ignore it. It's worth getting your electrolytes and hormones checked," she says.

She emphasizes that cravings are not normal but rather a signal from the body. The nutritionist writes, "Your cravings are your body's way of whispering what it needs. Start listening."

Nmami Agarwal posts multiple pictures shedding light on what salt cravings could really mean. One of her slides states, "Craving salty snacks? Your body might be signalling something serious."

Another slide reads, "Low aldosterone hormone can cause extreme salt cravings." In the third slide, she mentioned the reason behind salt cravings: "It's linked to chronic stress and poor adrenal function."

In the next slide, she even writes, "Balance stress and nourish with potassium-rich foods like avocados and bananas."

The last slide reads, "Cravings aren't random—they're a sign of what your body needs!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.