Nutritionist's 3 Simple Hacks For Better Digestion And Less Bloating

Gas and bloating are common digestive concerns that many people experience. These issues, though not usually serious, can cause significant discomfort and disrupt daily life. Now, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared three effective hacks to tackle these issues, offering relief to those struggling with discomfort.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Nmami Agarwal addresses the frustration many face when trying to manage bloating or gas. “Does every attempt to fix your bloating or gas issues only make it worse? You're not alone!” she says. She then reveals three simple yet powerful tweaks to improve digestion.

Pair protein with fibre

Proteins are essential for health, but consuming them alone can sometimes lead to digestive discomfort. Nmami Agarwal recommends pairing protein with fibre-rich foods to prevent bloating. “Whether it's lentils with vegetables or paneer with a side of sautéed greens, fiber helps your digestion stay smooth and prevents bloating,” she explains.

Start with cooked fibre, then go raw

For those adding fibre to their diets, Nmami Agarwal advises starting with cooked options like steamed vegetables, soups, or stir-fries. “Raw veggies, like in salads, can be harder to digest initially and might cause irritation,” she says. Gradually incorporating raw fiber allows the digestive system to adjust.

Try the digestive powder hack

Nmami Agarwal's homemade digestive powder is a standout recommendation. Made from equal parts fennel (saunf), carom seeds (ajwain), and cumin (jeera), the mixture is lightly roasted, ground into a powder, and stored in a jar. “Take half a teaspoon with warm water after meals, and watch your digestion improve like magic,” she suggests.

As the New Year begins, Nmami Agarwal encourages everyone to prioritise gut health. With these easy-to-follow tips, she aims to help people say goodbye to discomfort and hello to happy digestion. “In the new year let's start by fighting gas or flatulence that causes discomfort to most of us,” she says.

