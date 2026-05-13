Constipation While Pregnant? Here's What It Means For Mother's Health

Constipation is one of the most common digestive problems experienced during pregnancy, yet many women hesitate to talk about it or dismiss it as a minor inconvenience. Doctors say that while occasional constipation is usually manageable, persistent digestive discomfort during pregnancy should not be ignored because it can significantly affect a mother's overall wellbeing and quality of life. According to Dr. Mahesh Gupta, Director Gastroenterology, Fortis Noida, hormonal changes, reduced physical activity, iron supplements, dehydration, and pressure from the growing uterus are among the major reasons why constipation becomes common during pregnancy.

Why Constipation Happens During Pregnancy

According to a study in journal Canadian Family Physician, constipation is a common, often unavoidable, issue during pregnancy, affecting approximately 11% to 38% of pregnant women. It often begins in the first trimester, peaks in the second, and is caused by hormonal changes, increased water absorption from the intestines, and pressure from the growing uterus.

Pregnancy causes multiple changes inside the body, many of which directly affect digestion and bowel movement. "One of the main reasons is the increase in progesterone levels during pregnancy," explains Dr. Gupta. "This hormone relaxes the muscles of the intestines, slowing digestion and bowel movement." As the pregnancy progresses, the enlarging uterus can also place pressure on the intestines, colon, and rectum, making it more difficult for stools to pass normally. At the same time, reduced water intake, low-fibre diets, and iron supplements prescribed during pregnancy can further worsen constipation. Globally, studies estimate that nearly 11 to 38 percent of pregnant women experience constipation during pregnancy, especially during the second and third trimesters.

Common Symptoms Pregnant Women Should Watch For

Constipation during pregnancy may present differently in different individuals, but some symptoms are particularly common. These include:

Difficulty passing stools

Hard or dry stools

Feeling of incomplete bowel emptying

Bloating and abdominal discomfort

Excessive gas or flatulence

Pain during bowel movements

Doctors say prolonged constipation may also lead to complications such as hemorrhoids or anal fissures due to repeated straining. "Pregnant women may develop hemorrhoids, bloating, abdominal pain, and discomfort while defecating due to constipation," Dr. Gupta says.

Also read: Constipation During Pregnancy: Know 5 Possible Causes

Does Constipation Harm The Baby?

Experts reassure that constipation itself usually does not directly harm the developing fetus. However, untreated or severe constipation can negatively affect maternal health and comfort. "In most cases, constipation does not pose any danger to the baby, but it is important to manage symptoms because persistent discomfort can impact the mother's wellbeing," Dr. Gupta explains. Women with pre-existing digestive conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) may experience worsening symptoms during pregnancy and may require closer medical supervision.

Warning Signs That Need Medical Attention

While mild constipation can often be managed through diet and lifestyle changes, doctors say some symptoms should never be ignored. Seek medical attention if constipation is associated with:

Severe abdominal pain

Blood in stools

Constipation lasting more than two weeks

Persistent vomiting

Severe bloating or inability to pass gas

Sudden unexplained weight loss

Major changes in bowel habits

"These symptoms indicate the need for proper medical evaluation rather than self-treatment," warns Dr. Gupta.

How To Manage Constipation Safely During Pregnancy

Gastroenterologists recommend focusing first on natural and safe lifestyle modifications.

Increase Fibre Intake

Doctors advise pregnant women to gradually increase fibre-rich foods in their diet, including:

Fruits

Vegetables

Oatmeal

Whole grains

Beans and legumes

Fibre helps soften stools and improves bowel regularity.

Stay Hydrated

Adequate fluid intake is essential during pregnancy. Water helps keep stools soft and easier to pass.

Gentle Physical Activity

Simple exercises such as walking can stimulate intestinal movement and improve digestion. "Proper fluid consumption and gentle exercise like walking can help regulate bowel movements," Dr. Gupta says.

Be Careful With Self-Medication

Doctors strongly advise against taking over-the-counter laxatives without medical supervision during pregnancy. "Some forms of laxative drugs may not be appropriate during pregnancy," Dr. Gupta cautions.

The Role Of Iron Supplements

Iron supplements are commonly prescribed during pregnancy to prevent anaemia, but they are also known to worsen constipation in some women. If constipation becomes severe after starting iron tablets, doctors may modify:

The type of iron supplement

The dosage

The timing of intake

"Physicians can adjust the formula or dose according to the patient's nutritional condition," Dr. Gupta explains.

Also read: Precision Pregnancy: How New Gene Tests Are Saving Mothers And Babies

Why Digestive Health Matters During Pregnancy

Experts emphasise that digestive health is closely linked to nutrition, energy levels, and overall maternal wellness during pregnancy. Ignoring persistent digestive symptoms may lead to unnecessary discomfort and complications that can often be prevented through timely intervention. "Good digestive health is not only crucial for digestion, but also for nutrition and the overall wellbeing of pregnant women," says Dr. Gupta. Constipation during pregnancy is common, but that does not mean it should be ignored. Hormonal changes, iron supplements, reduced activity, and dietary habits can all contribute to digestive discomfort during pregnancy. Doctors say the key is early attention through:

Fibre-rich diets

Adequate hydration

Safe physical activity

Medical consultation when symptoms persist

With the right lifestyle changes and timely care, most women can manage constipation safely and remain comfortable throughout pregnancy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.