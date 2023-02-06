Constipation During Pregnancy: Know 5 Possible Causes

Lack of physical activity during pregnancy can lead to constipation

Pregnancy makes for a pivotal phase in a woman's life. That's the time when you, as mothers-to-be, feel high on emotions, and there comes a huge sense of responsibility to take care of yourself and the health of your foetus. A pregnant woman goes through hormonal changes and there's a lot happening inside the body constantly. The transformation isn't just visible in physical health but also in emotional and mental well-being. During this phase, women even end up facing a common health issue - constipation. In fact, this is a very common issue among pregnant women. So, without worrying too much, you must know its possible causes and look for home remedies to get rid of discomfort. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, through her Instagram Stories, lists reasons behind constipation in pregnant women.

Reasons behind constipation during pregnancy

1) Increased progesterone levels and reduced hormones called motilin that slow intestinal movement.

2) Increased water absorption in the intestines that causes stool to dry out

3) Increased calcium and iron supplements that can increase constipation risk

4) Enlarged uterus that presses on the intestines, slowing their movement

5) Decreased physical activity

Lovneet Batra also shares the five best food items for new mothers. She talks about her personal experience revealing food items that helped her recover and sail through the first 40 days of her being a mother.

New mothers, right after giving birth to their babies, need to take care of their health. So, during this phase, you can have moong dal. It's a staple in every household and is loaded with protein. It's easy to digest as well. Dalia, or porridge, happens to be yet another delight that boosts your energy levels and helps with lactation.

Lovneet says that homemade sheera is warm and comforting. It's great for strengthening muscles and for post-partum bone health. A concoction of ajwain jeera and saunf is equally nutritious and helps with hydration, and boosts digestion, initiates lactation and recovery. Include drumsticks into your diet since it's loaded with vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants.

If you are pregnant or planning on embracing motherhood, do keep these points in mind.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.