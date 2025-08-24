Anti-Mullerian Hormone Test: What Is A Good AMH Level To Get Pregnant

Curious about your fertility? It all starts with your eggs. Women are born with a finite number of eggs, and as time goes on, both the quantity and quality naturally decline. That is why understanding your egg reserve can give you a clearer picture of your fertility potential. A fertility test looks at hormone levels and other factors to help you understand how your body is doing when it comes to reproduction. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary recommends the AMH (Anti-Mullerian Hormone) test to check your egg count.

"AMH is released by the tiny follicles in your ovaries," she explains. "It's like your egg score. It gives you an idea how many eggs you have left and how fertile you are."

The ideal AMH count for a 20 to 25-year-old woman is 3-4 ng/ml. If it is above 5 ng/ml, you have PCOS. After the age of 30 AMH count naturally starts to dip. Women between 30-35 years old have 2.5-3.5 ng/ml AMH count.

"If you are 40 and above, the AMH level drops to 1 ng/ml and eventually it goes down to 0.5 ng/ml. This is when fertility will naturally decline and then approaches menopause," adds Rashi.

In the caption, she writes, "This test will determine your ability to produce fertilised eggs. An optimal range to be in is 3-4 ng/ml. But If you have PCOS and are trying to conceive, it is important to be aware of your AMH levels. Those with PCOS typically have higher levels of Anti-Mullerian hormone, which can lead to a false sense of fertility."

AMH alone doesn't define what your fertility is. Other things like your hormones - specifically progesterone, thyroid and nutrient stores matter a lot. The quality of your eggs plays a major role. Women with PCOS, endometriosis or slightly lower AMH levels can also conceive with the right combination of healthy food, lifestyle and supplements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.