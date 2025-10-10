"Lookout, Norway": Nobel Snub For Trump Leads To Concerns

Shortly after the Nobel Peace Prize was announced on Friday, Norway - home of the independent Nobel Committee - is bracing for diplomatic fireworks for not awarding it to Donald Trump, according to users on social media. Many say that Norway must not only defend the committee's neutrality but also prepare for possible fallout, from fierce rhetoric to questions about Norway's international relations.

Some reports say that Norway is readying itself to Trump's wrath.

"Norway is bracing for Trump's reaction if he does not win Nobel peace prize, stating that "US president may impose tariffs, demand higher Nato contributions or even declare Norway an enemy," according to a report in The Guardian.

Users also agreed with the assessment. "How dare the Nobel committee exclude Chickening out President Trump @realDonaldTrump from the race? Tariff on Norway is unstoppable now," commented one user.

"We're not a million miles away from the headline: Donald Trump declares war on Norway for not giving him the Nobel Peace Prize," said another.

"Trump lost out to a Venezuelan woman for the Nobel Peace prize - how will you celebrate ? Also lookout Norway," a third user said.

Ab iska kya hoga pic.twitter.com/uhTPWv34bB — VikRam SinGh YadAv (@vikramyadav920) October 10, 2025

What the Nobel Peace Prize Demands

The Nobel Peace Prize, established under Alfred Nobel's 1895 will, goes to "the person who has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses."

Each year, nominations must be submitted by January 31. Eligible nominators include cabinet ministers, heads of state, members of international courts, professors (history, law, social sciences, philosophy, theology), previous laureates, and certain appointed members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

After nominations close, the Norwegian Nobel Committee conducts a months-long evaluation. They prepare a shortlist, receive reports and advice from experts, and seek consensus in their decision. Failing consensus, decisions are made by majority vote. The final laureate is announced in early October in Oslo.

Trump was nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize by several figures, including Malta's Foreign Minister, citing his involvement in recent peace efforts such as mediating agreements in the Middle East and easing Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict tensions. Apart from that, the US President also claimed to have calmed tensions between India and Pakistan - something New Delhi rejected maintaining that Operation Sindoor paused after Pakistan's DGMO called requesting an end to it.

Apart from that, Trump also claimed that his intervention ended the Thailand-Cambodia conflict, and eased hostilities between Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo.

But, the Nobel Peace Prize, by tradition, implies not just peace-making but sustained work. Norway's Nobel Committee remains independent and bound by its statutes, putting weight on consistent long-term contributions rather than last-minute diplomacy.