Taliban Minister's Message From Indian Soil To Pakistan On Terrorism

Terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad have long operated from Afghan soil. But the Taliban has wiped out all terrorists in the last four years, claimed visiting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his India visit, advising Pakistan to follow the same path of peace.

"Not a single one of them is in Afghanistan. Not an inch of land is controlled by them in Afghanistan. The Afghanistan against whom we carried out an operation (in 2021) has transformed," Muttaqi told reporters this afternoon after holding a meeting with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

He also had a message for Pakistan: "Let other countries also act against such terror groups like Afghanistan did for peace."

Muttaqi's maiden visit to India was marked by India restoring full diplomatic relations with Afghanistan. New Delhi will also upgrade its Technical Mission in Kabul to an embassy, Jaishankar said during his meeting with Muttaqi, asserting a "deep interest" in the progress of the neighbouring country.

In his press conference, Muttaqi also addressed the reports of a recent blast in Kabul and accused Pakistan of orchestrating the act.

"There has been an attack near the border in remote areas. We consider this act of Pakistan wrong. Problems cannot be solved like this. We are open for talks. They should solve their problems on their own. Afghanistan has peace and progress after 40 years. No one should have a problem with it. Afghanistan is now an independent nation. Why are people troubled if we have peace?" he said.

He also warned that the courage of Afghans should not be tested. "If someone wants to do this (cause Afghans trouble), they should ask the Soviet Union, America, and NATO. They will explain that it is not good to play games with Afghanistan," the minister said.

Kabul also wants better relations with Islamabad, but it cannot be one-sided, he asserted.

Speaking on India relations, he praised New Delhi for being the first responder after the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

"Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend. Afghanistan wants relations based on mutual respect, trade, and people-to-people relations. We are ready to create a consultative mechanism of understanding, which helps towards strengthening our relations," said the visiting minister.

He also mentioned the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump while stressing the need for more cooperation between India and Afghanistan.

India and Afghanistan should have joint talks with the US. It is the need for both of us to use this route. We understand the importance of trade, which has increased, and all trade routes should be open. If the route is closed, it affects trade between India and Afghanistan," said the Taliban minister.