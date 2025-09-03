First, Tea And Biscuits. Then Lathis As Farmers Lock Officials Over Fertilizers

It is the season of sowing, but there's anger and despair across Madhya Pradesh. Farmers in several districts are facing a deepening fertilizer crisis.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a high-level review meeting on Wednesday, directed collectors to ensure "smooth and transparent distribution of fertilizers" and warned that they would be held accountable for any chaos.

"The state government is with the farmers in every situation," said the Chief Minister.

He directed district administration to conduct an intensive review of fertilizer availability, keep farmers constantly informed, and share district-wise stock information with public representatives.

"This will make farmers aware of the actual status of fertilizer availability," he said.

Mr Yadav also instructed that surprise verification and monitoring of double lock godowns, Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS), and private sales centers must be carried out.

If additional sales outlets are needed, he said, they should be started immediately.

Officials of agriculture, cooperative banks, and the marketing federation must stay in constant touch with farmers' organizations, the Chief Minister stressed.

Yet, ground reality paints a different picture.

In Rewa's Karhiya Mandi, chaos led to confrontation on Tuesday night.

Hundreds of farmers, waiting in long lines for urea under a token system, were first offered tea and biscuits by the administration in a gesture of calm.

But as night fell, tempers rose.

Farmers, alleging mismanagement, locked the Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Markfed officials inside a room. The police responded with force. Videos from the spot show police using lathis to disperse the restless crowd.

The administration insists, however, that "no lathicharge" was carried out. Officials claim only "mild force" was used after farmers confined officers.

"Fertilizer is available in sufficient quantity, but farmers need to maintain patience," a Rewa official said.

But patience is wearing thin.

Farmers who traveled miles to secure urea say they are being forced to wait two days or more, often returning empty-handed.

"If this is the situation at sowing time, what will we do?" asked one farmer in Karhiya.

Meanwhile, the government claims to have registered 53 FIRs in cases of black marketing, illegal storage and fake fertilizers, with 88 licences cancelled and 406 sales outlets banned. But for farmers standing helpless in queues, those numbers are cold comfort.

From the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal, the message is one of reassurance.

On the ground, in Rewa's mandis, the reality is hunger, anger, and lathis.