Man Stabbed To Death On Diwali Night After Bike Collision In Madhya Pradesh

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death following a dispute over a bike collision in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. The incident was reported around 3 am on Diwali and was caught on CCTV camera.

Around 20 hours since, the four accused remain unidentified.

Sandeep Rathore was returning home on a motorcycle with his friend Vikas and a young woman when the incident occurred. According to police sources, a minor collision led to a heated argument. Moments later, Rathore stopped his bike and allegedly attacked a young man who had been following him. The youth fled the spot, only to return shortly with three to four accomplices.

Sandeep was rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

The CCTV footage shows the group surrounding Rathore and stabbing him multiple times in the neck, back and stomach. As Sandeep collapsed on the road, his friend fled in fear. Shockingly, after the attack, the accused fled on two motorcycles but returned to check whether the victim was still alive before riding away from the spot.

Police have launched a manhunt and are scanning local criminal records and informers' inputs. Kotwali Police Station in-charge BS Tomar confirmed that a murder case has been registered against four unidentified attackers. "We have obtained the CCTV footage and several teams are working to trace the accused. Their identities are being verified," he said.

The incident comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh ranks fourth in the country in murder cases. According to official data, 1,832 murders were reported in the state in 2023, a slight decline compared to 1,978 in 2022 and 2,034 in 2021. Uttar Pradesh tops the national list with 3,206 murder cases.