More Than 50% Gen Z Women Want Fertility Checks As Part Of Routine Health Tests: Survey

More than 50 per cent of the Gen Z women want fertility checks as part of their routine health tests, a survey has found.

Gen Z (Generation Z) refers to individuals born between 1997 and 2012.

A nationwide survey was conducted by Motherhood Hospitals and Nova IVF Fertility, taking inputs from over 200 women aged 23 to 30 years across metros and tier-I cities. It sheds light on perceptions of fertility, timelines and reproductive health among young professionals.

As per the survey finding, 51 per cent of India's Gen Z women want fertility checks as part of their routine health tests. Just like their financial health, members of the Gen Z are looking at a more planned approach to parenthood, and 40 per cent of the respondents plan to start trying for pregnancy between 28 and 32 years, it said.

Around 25 per cent of women mostly asked about fertility timelines and pregnancy, highlighting age as a key parameter to fertility.

According to the survey, there is a rise in PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and obesity, including a rising trend in delayed marriage and parenthood.

"The survey also suggests that 20 per cent of women are diagnosed with conditions like PCOS, thyroid, and Endometriosis and are still not concerned about seeking medical help," said Dr Sharvari Mundhe, Consultant- Fertility Specialist of Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru.

Lifestyle also plays a very important role in fertility health, just like heart health, she said, adding that one needs to be aware of the lifestyle, which is not limited to consumption of processed foods, alcohol or smoking, it is also about following fad diets and consuming supplements without a prescription.

"There is a need for fertility awareness from a preventative care perspective. While egg freezing can be a viable option, awareness about when and why to consider it is still low," Dr Mundhe added.

Dr Rashmi Niphadkar, Fertility Specialist at Pune-based Nova IVF Fertility, said, "Gradually, there is awareness on age and fertility. Reports suggest that Indian women's ovaries age six years faster compared to Caucasian women, and we are observing AMH decline in women in their late 20s and early 30s.

Fertility decline is gradual, but the most significant drop occurs after 35 and by making fertility testing as routine as a preventive health check, young women can make informed reproductive choices, she said.

"We are also observing an increase in egg freezing queries, particularly for social reasons. This is a welcome change. However, it is important for them to know the right age to freeze their eggs," Dr Niphadkar added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)